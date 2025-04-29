The final leg of the poetry writing challenge. But rest assured there’s a whole month of song title poetry coming up this May starting 1 May. I hope to see you all participate and I hope some seasoned song title poets turn up from last year. Keep your eyes peeled for the post. Some of you have warned me that you are preparing with songs and spreadsheets and keeping score of song titles that are useful to connect sentences! This is not a game anymore, you mean business!

You know what I will say now right? Turn up and share your song titles and have fun and make sure you support the other participants. But before then we have two more poems to write to conclude National Poetry Writing Month. For deep dives and poetry talks, interviews and writing journeys subscribe as a paying member to get my podcast Writer Pilgrim Sounds and to support this publication and keep it going.

Let’s write a poem a day for the month of April to mark the National Poetry Writing Month. By the end of the month, we’ll have 30 poems each. If you forget, or skip a day, you can always back track and write the poem later, or not. It’s up to you.

The first day is a little trickier than last year’s prompts.

I will share the theme of the day and I hope you’ll write and share your poetry pieces here with me. The prompts are set up by the NaPoWriMo website!

There’s no prize at the end other than the satisfaction that you have been writing along with other poets around the world to the same theme for the whole month. If you can do it for April, maybe you can like me keep up the practice and write poetry every day, every year.

Happy poetry writing and spread the verse to the world with us. Would love to see your poems in the comments.

Happy poetry month. (Previous week is found here and here.

29 April:

“Today’s daily resource is the online galleries of the Whitney Museum, where you’ll find artwork as varied as this fun portrait of Billie Jean King, a Frank Stella sculpture that looks like what would happen if a space station fell in love with a bridge, and this contemporary take on the classic embroidered sampler.

And now for today’s prompt – optional as always. Just as poetry is made by poets, music is made by musicians. There is always a living being behind the words, the rhythm, and at the heart of every song. Just as music and poetry can fascinate in their own right, so do the personalities behind every form of art. In her poem, “Canary,” Rita Dove riffs on Billie Holiday, and how her life has been spun into myth. Likewise, in “Ode for Donny Hathaway” [just letting you know I corrected the link and the quote as it was incorrect with punctuation, should be right and also working now] Wanda Coleman muses on another tragic figure, in the form of the eponymous soul singer and keyboardist.

Today, we’d like to challenge you to write a poem that takes its inspiration from the life of a musician, poet, or other artist. And while our example poems are squarely elegiac, don’t feel limited to minor-key feelings in your own work.”

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Ode to George Michael where the streets and alleys all have a name "Faith" and "Star people" were the reason you could sing David Bowie's "Fame" like today's date a whole tour called Twenty Five live to celebrate a quarter of a century and before that studio album number four with cover of old jazz standards and pop songs Songs from the Last Century you brought us spice you gave us hope attitude and star quality were always your forte and you're forever my number one somebody to love audience participation from Kensington Olympia and Wembley in the west to West Ham and Olympics in the east yeah yeah yeah na na na na na na we all know the lyrics to "Jesus to a Child" and "Club Tropicana" some say better than you supported by no cue each concert soaks the senses in oxytocin as you sing of joy, grief, pain and love gone wrong you put everyone's needs before your own your soulful voice make colours sound and senses bloom and hearts beat to a rhythm thanks to you.

30 April:

Leave a comment