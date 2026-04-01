April is the month when you get to create a catalogue of your thoughts and ideas presented in poems. This 30 day challenge is yours.

Let’s write a poem a day for the month of April to mark the National Poetry Writing Month. By the end of the month, we’ll have 30 poems each. If you forget, or skip a day, you can always back track and write the poem later, or not. It’s up to do.

I ran the program last year as well. The prompts are set up by the NaPoWriMo website! I’ll share the theme of the day and I hope you’ll write and post your poems here with me.

There’s no prize other than the satisfaction of having been writing alongside other poets around the world to the same theme each day for a whole month. If you can do it for April, maybe you can keep up the practice and write poetry every day, every year.

Happy poetry writing and spread the verse to the world with us. Would love to see your poems in the comments.

1 April:

Happy Wednesday, all, and Happy April 1. Today marks the start of another National/Global Poetry Writing Month!

If it’s your first time joining us, the challenge is to write a poem every day during the month of April. 30 days means 30 poems. We’ll have an optional prompt every day for direction.

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A prompt is there as a prompt and you can use it anyway you see fit. Each day a new prompt will be added. Save this page and each Wednesday in April will start a new poetry week with the prompts assigned for that week.

But now, let’s get started!

“The tanka is an ancient Japanese poetic form. In contemporary English versions, it often takes the shape of a five-line poem with a 5 / 7 / 5 / 7 / 7 syllable-count – kind of like a haiku that decided to keep going.

Some recent examples include L. Lamar Wilson’s “Aubade Tanka,” Tarik Dobbs’s “Commuter Tanka,” and Antoinette Brim-Bell’s “Insomniac Tankas.” And here’s a sort of parody tanka by Paul Violi, which starts out with the kind of cliché image that you might find in a thousand imitations of classic Japanese poetry, and ends up somewhere very different. Today, we’d like to challenge you to write your own tanka – or multi-tanka poem. Theme and tone are up to you, but try to maintain the five-line stanza and syllable count.

Happy writing!”

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2 April:

“In her poem, “Pittsylvania County,” Ellen Bryant Voigt recounts watching her father and brother play catch with sensory detail and a strangely foreboding sense of inevitability. The speaker watches the scene, but is outside of it – cut off. She’s not so much jealous of the interaction between her father and brother, as filled with a pervading sense that she wants something more or different from life than what the moment seems to presage. Today, we’d like to challenge you to write your own poem in which you recount a childhood memory. Try to incorporate a sense of how that experience indicated to you, even then, something about the person you’d grow up to be.”

3 April:

”In his poem, “Treasure Hunt,” Prabodh Parikh brings us a refreshingly different view of what being a poet is like – that is, if you grew up on the cultural notion of poets being wan and ethereal, or ill and doomed. Parikh’s boisterous pirate of a poet might be an “unreliable” character, but seems like he’d be the life of any party, and quite satisfied with his existence. Today, we challenge you to write a poem in which a profession or vocation is described differently than it typically is considered to be. Perhaps your poem will feature a very relaxed brain surgeon, or a farmer that hates vegetables. Or maybe you have a poetical alter-ego of your own, who flies a non-wan, treasure-hunting flag with pride.”

4 April:

In his poem, “Spring Thunder,” Mark van Doren brings us a short, haunting evocation of weather and the change in seasons. Today, we’d like to challenge you to craft your own short poem that involves a weather phenomenon and some aspect of the season. Try using rhyme and keeping your lines of roughly even length.

Happy writing!

5 April:

The Roman poet Catullus wrote a famous two-line poem:

Odi et amo: quare id faciam fortasse requiris.

Nescio, sed fieri sentio et excrucior.

Here’s an English translation.

I hate and I love. Why do I do this, you ask?

I don’t know, but I feel it happening and am tortured.

I thought about this poem the other day when I read a social media post collecting sentences from Charles Darwin’s letters, including:

“Oh my God how do I hate species & varieties.”

“I am very tired, very stomachy & hate nearly the whole world.”

“I am very poorly today & very stupid & hate everybody & everything.”

“I hate myself, I hate clover, and I hate bees.”

“I am languid & bedeviled & hate writing & hate everybody.”

I must confess, the idea of being so grumpy that you have come to hate clover and bees is highly amusing to me. Today, your challenge is to take a page from Catullus and Darwin, and write a poem in which you talk about disliking something – particularly something utterly innocuous, like clover. Be over the top! Be a bit silly and overdramatic.

Happy grumpy writing!

6 April:

Today’s optional prompt is inspired from Yentl van Stokkum’s poem, “It’s the Warmest Summer on Record Babe,” which blends casual, almost blasé phrasing with surreal events like getting advice from a bumblebee. In your poem today, try writing with a breezy, conversational tone, while including at least one thing that could only happen in a dream.

Happy writing!

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