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Writer Pilgrim by So Elite's avatar
Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
3d

Day 3!

Look them up.

Close the behind barred doors.

Chase and scare them.

Hunt them down.

Healthy folks with vivid memories

A liability and no friends of ours

Crazy doctors

Dollars for eyes

Chase and scare them

All these Frankensteins

All the ghosts that walk amongst us.

Hunt them down.

Before they lock you up

Use pills and chemistry to fill you up

Dollars and chemicals

They want you, behind walls and locks.

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Writer Pilgrim by So Elite's avatar
Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
4d

I counted the days

They counted the minutes and

Every mourning, new

lives have had their spring cut short.

No left, May and October

.

changed more than seasons

They may count the minutes still

I isolate pockets of

news but sewage and dirt spills

out like unwanted letters

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