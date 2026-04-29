Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kate's avatar
Kate
6h

So now, you say

You want to look at it now

But we didn’t get here

Without having been there

So now, has a shape

Misshapen no doubt

But shaped all the same

Because we were there

And life took its path

Fates decreed?

Or chosen adventure

Can never decide

I’m here right now

With all of y’all

Ghosts, friends, foes

You never leave

Do you?

It’s a mind fuck

A blur

Despite it all

The mindfulness

And gratitude

Practice and tenets

Grounding me

Do I feel tethered

Held? Nurtured

Or felled?

I am here

Right now

But I am always there

And I want the voices to shut up

So I breathe in and out

A count of four

An exhale of six

Just being

Never fixed

Don’t need to be fixed

Reply
Share
Bill Ferguson 🇨🇦's avatar
Bill Ferguson 🇨🇦
4h

Here and There

Day 29

As the corn fences in the field

Words and deeds open to reveal

Teddy bears and hockey sticks

Other things that make my mind tick

A sense of foreboding possibly laid to rest

Peace at last no one to contest

I breathe fresh air

I listen to nature’s call

I feel the sun's warmth

I see beauty everywhere

I smell scents long ago missed

I taste nature's bounty, sweet and rich

I am enjoying my life at long last

Risen far above the past

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Writer Pilgrim So Elite · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture