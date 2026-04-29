April is the month when you get to create a catalogue of your thoughts and ideas presented in poems. This 30 day challenge is yours.

My newest podcast episode is on poetry. I hope you have time to have a listen:

Let’s write a poem a day for the month of April to mark the National Poetry Writing Month. By the end of the month, we’ll have 30 poems each. If you forget, or skip a day, you can always back track and write the poem later, or not. It’s up to do.

I ran the program last year as well. The prompts are set up by the NaPoWriMo website! I’ll share the theme of the day and hope you’ll write and post your poems here with me.

There’s no prize other than the satisfaction of having been writing alongside other poets around the world to the same theme each day for a whole month. If you can do it for April, maybe you can keep up the practice and write poetry every day, every year. Posting in the comments below means others get to see and comment on your creations beyond your own followership.

Happy poetry writing and spread the verse to the world with us. Would love to see your poems in the comments.

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A prompt is there as a prompt and you can use it anyway you see fit. Each day a new prompt will be added. Save this page and each Wednesday in April will start a new poetry week with the prompts assigned for that week.

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29 April:

”In ’After Turning the Clocks Back,’ [sic] Jennifer Moxley links present with past, using a few well-placed details to invoke both a sense of the daily ’now’ and a nostalgic sense of the speaker’s long-ago life. In your poem today, similarly compare your everyday present life with your past self, using specific details to conjure aspects of your past and present in the reader’s mind.

Happy writing!”

30 April:

and 1 May:

First Friday of the month is usually Song Title Poetry. But each May since 2024 we have a whole month of Song Title Poetry. We compose poems using an artist’s song titles only. Every day has a theme or letter. Keep checking in on the post that is published on 1 May. See you there!