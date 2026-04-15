April is the month when you get to create a catalogue of your thoughts and ideas presented in poems. This 30 day challenge is yours.

My newest podcast episode is on poetry. I hope you have time to have a listen:

Writer Pilgrim Sounds NaPoWriMo Writer Pilgrim by So Elite · Apr 11 Greedy winter Greedy winter lingers With snowy winds and thunders Sky greyed a monochrome wonder White diagrams its only decor A rare phenomenon They call you thundersnow Thunder’s gonna wear White wedding snow Your dress that will distract and disappear as you lower the hem When it will melt in front of your eyes To… Read full story

Let’s write a poem a day for the month of April to mark the National Poetry Writing Month. By the end of the month, we’ll have 30 poems each. If you forget, or skip a day, you can always back track and write the poem later, or not. It’s up to do.

I ran the program last year as well. The prompts are set up by the NaPoWriMo website! I’ll share the theme of the day and I hope you’ll write and post your poems here with me.

There’s no prize other than the satisfaction of having been writing alongside other poets around the world to the same theme each day for a whole month. If you can do it for April, maybe you can keep up the practice and write poetry every day, every year. Posting in the comments below means others get to see and comment on your creations beyond your own followership.

Happy poetry writing and spread the verse to the world with us. Would love to see your poems in the comments.

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A prompt is there as a prompt and you can use it anyway you see fit. Each day a new prompt will be added. Save this page and each Wednesday in April will start a new poetry week with the prompts assigned for that week.

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15 April:

”K. Siva Reddy’s poem, “A Love Song Between Two Generations,” weaves together repetitions, questions, and unexpected similes with plain language. The overall effect is both intimate and emotional, producing a long-form meditation on what love is, what it means, and how it acts. Today, we’d like you to write your own poem that muses on love, but isn’t a traditional love poem in the sense of expressing love between romantic partners.

Happy writing!”

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