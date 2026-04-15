NaPoWriMo 2026
30 days, 30 poems - a poem challenge - 15-21 April.
April is the month when you get to create a catalogue of your thoughts and ideas presented in poems. This 30 day challenge is yours.
My newest podcast episode is on poetry. I hope you have time to have a listen:
Let’s write a poem a day for the month of April to mark the National Poetry Writing Month. By the end of the month, we’ll have 30 poems each. If you forget, or skip a day, you can always back track and write the poem later, or not. It’s up to do.
I ran the program last year as well. The prompts are set up by the NaPoWriMo website! I’ll share the theme of the day and I hope you’ll write and post your poems here with me.
There’s no prize other than the satisfaction of having been writing alongside other poets around the world to the same theme each day for a whole month. If you can do it for April, maybe you can keep up the practice and write poetry every day, every year. Posting in the comments below means others get to see and comment on your creations beyond your own followership.
Happy poetry writing and spread the verse to the world with us. Would love to see your poems in the comments.
A prompt is there as a prompt and you can use it anyway you see fit. Each day a new prompt will be added. Save this page and each Wednesday in April will start a new poetry week with the prompts assigned for that week.
15 April:
”K. Siva Reddy’s poem, “A Love Song Between Two Generations,” weaves together repetitions, questions, and unexpected similes with plain language. The overall effect is both intimate and emotional, producing a long-form meditation on what love is, what it means, and how it acts. Today, we’d like you to write your own poem that muses on love, but isn’t a traditional love poem in the sense of expressing love between romantic partners.
Happy writing!”
16 April:
17 April:
18 April:
19 April:
20 April:
21 April:
22 April:
23 April:
24 April:
25 April:
26 April:
27 April:
28 April:
29 April:
30 April:
Unfortunately, my creating the placement of the words, and phrases, for effect is lost on Substack notes. My post of a compilation of this week's poetry next week will demonstrate what I could not do here.
Conversations That Matter
Day 15
Oh there he sits
Saturated with feeling
Saturated with thoughts
Rodin immortal
Embellishing and relishing non starter moments
Non starter discussions
Replaying over and over
Words and phrases
Ambiguous
Detailed
Pushing and pulling concepts
Fruitful
In passionate response
Circling slowly
Slippery slopes others say
As they attend their discussions
As they attend their marching
Orders
Their daily chortles
But digression is not the better part of valor
Can he be himself?
Can he be his true self?
He wonders
Indifferent to mercurial concepts
Relegated quietly
Exploring and releasing
Releasing and exploring
He ponders forward
He ponders back
Gleaning only those insights that
Gentle winds push
Developing a sense
Of time and space
Outside media whims
He watches birds of note
Chipmunks bolt
A floating boat
Smiling at the passion
Of first discovery
He rises
Seeking the warmth in his body
That matches wits with his mind
That sacred place
Where
Being
One plus one
Equals infinity
There he sits
Saturated
Immersed
In conversations
That matter
I got called a boomer the other day
Yet Gen X is what I proudly claim
I’m mother to a Millennial, Gen Y, Gen Z and Gen A
How that was achieved I cannot say
It’s so dismissive to pish-taw their ways
But no, I don’t understand everyday
I try to see the generational challenges faced
So compassion rises above the fixed way
I love these kids, I work with more
Younger people, smart people who I adore
Oh don’t think i embody patience evermore
But I do try and listen and learn for sure
Because love, hope, courage and peace
Are the tenets of the generations each
It’s a venn (gods know I love a venn)
Our common ground is not so thin
It’s really about listening
And not having to be right all the effing time. (Can’t always rhyme.)