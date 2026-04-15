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Bill Ferguson 🇨🇦's avatar
Bill Ferguson 🇨🇦
7hEdited

Unfortunately, my creating the placement of the words, and phrases, for effect is lost on Substack notes. My post of a compilation of this week's poetry next week will demonstrate what I could not do here.

Conversations That Matter

Day 15

Oh there he sits

Saturated with feeling

Saturated with thoughts

Rodin immortal

Embellishing and relishing non starter moments

Non starter discussions

Replaying over and over

Words and phrases

Ambiguous

Detailed

Pushing and pulling concepts

Fruitful

In passionate response

Circling slowly

Slippery slopes others say

As they attend their discussions

As they attend their marching

Orders

Their daily chortles

But digression is not the better part of valor

Can he be himself?

Can he be his true self?

He wonders

Indifferent to mercurial concepts

Relegated quietly

Exploring and releasing

Releasing and exploring

He ponders forward

He ponders back

Gleaning only those insights that

Gentle winds push

Developing a sense

Of time and space

Outside media whims

He watches birds of note

Chipmunks bolt

A floating boat

Smiling at the passion

Of first discovery

He rises

Seeking the warmth in his body

That matches wits with his mind

That sacred place

Where

Being

One plus one

Equals infinity

There he sits

Saturated

Immersed

In conversations

That matter

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Kate's avatar
Kate
8h

I got called a boomer the other day

Yet Gen X is what I proudly claim

I’m mother to a Millennial, Gen Y, Gen Z and Gen A

How that was achieved I cannot say

It’s so dismissive to pish-taw their ways

But no, I don’t understand everyday

I try to see the generational challenges faced

So compassion rises above the fixed way

I love these kids, I work with more

Younger people, smart people who I adore

Oh don’t think i embody patience evermore

But I do try and listen and learn for sure

Because love, hope, courage and peace

Are the tenets of the generations each

It’s a venn (gods know I love a venn)

Our common ground is not so thin

It’s really about listening

And not having to be right all the effing time. (Can’t always rhyme.)

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