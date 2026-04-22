NaPoWriMo 2026
30 days, 30 poems - a poem challenge - 22-28 April.
April is the month when you get to create a catalogue of your thoughts and ideas presented in poems. This 30 day challenge is yours.
My newest podcast episode is on poetry. I hope you have time to have a listen:
Let’s write a poem a day for the month of April to mark the National Poetry Writing Month. By the end of the month, we’ll have 30 poems each. If you forget, or skip a day, you can always back track and write the poem later, or not. It’s up to do.
I ran the program last year as well. The prompts are set up by the NaPoWriMo website! I’ll share the theme of the day and hope you’ll write and post your poems here with me.
There’s no prize other than the satisfaction of having been writing alongside other poets around the world to the same theme each day for a whole month. If you can do it for April, maybe you can keep up the practice and write poetry every day, every year. Posting in the comments below means others get to see and comment on your creations beyond your own followership.
Happy poetry writing and spread the verse to the world with us. Would love to see your poems in the comments.
A prompt is there as a prompt and you can use it anyway you see fit. Each day a new prompt will be added. Save this page and each Wednesday in April will start a new poetry week with the prompts assigned for that week.
22 April:
”Jaswinder Bolina’s poem ’Mood Ring’ imagines the speaker as both himself and an interior being (who happens to take the form of a small donkey). It’s quite silly . . . and not silly at the same time. A sort of “serious fun.” Today, we’d like to challenge you to write your own poem in which the speaker is in dialogue with him or herself.
Happy writing!”
23 April:
24 April:
25 April:
26 April:
27 April:
28 April:
29 April:
30 April:
How do I love thee?
I love only me.
Why do you say that ?
The world is a rat.
What do you mean ?
So much is unclean
Like what, for example ?
A fat model is ample
Are you a bigot?
Maybe but not
What drives you then?
I want to be good when
When I must ask?
When I remove the mask
What mask are you talking about ?
When I am forced to take a route
Who is forcing you ?
Before therapy I was an actor
But now reality is the main factor
So are you happy?
I will be after my nappy
It was a good conversation.
If talking to oneself is a vacation
From the pressures of the world
Are you sleepy, little girl?
My mind is a whirl
Trying to talk with myself
Well, put your self on the shelf
And go to bed
Thanks, what you said.
Good, good night
Sleep til it be light.
Thank you , Writer Pilgrim!
Day 22
Day 22
.
Conversations come easy
the ones that run in my head
arguments are prepared
points of view taken
.
And well before I get out of bed
a catalogue of phrases
Shapes up and delivers in the breeze
It’s only in practice my thoughts take a break
.
The moment it counts
and I don’t know who does the counting
My common sense hashtag is on a freeze
Me? A choice is there, mine to make.
.
Do I rumble in
Perform my speech and utter my mind?
The inconsiderate, arrogant uncomfortable one
Or do I silently retract, go back to simply seem stupid yet elegant?