Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

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Theresa Greene's avatar
Theresa Greene
6h

How do I love thee?

I love only me.

Why do you say that ?

The world is a rat.

What do you mean ?

So much is unclean

Like what, for example ?

A fat model is ample

Are you a bigot?

Maybe but not

What drives you then?

I want to be good when

When I must ask?

When I remove the mask

What mask are you talking about ?

When I am forced to take a route

Who is forcing you ?

Before therapy I was an actor

But now reality is the main factor

So are you happy?

I will be after my nappy

It was a good conversation.

If talking to oneself is a vacation

From the pressures of the world

Are you sleepy, little girl?

My mind is a whirl

Trying to talk with myself

Well, put your self on the shelf

And go to bed

Thanks, what you said.

Good, good night

Sleep til it be light.

Thank you , Writer Pilgrim!

Day 22

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Writer Pilgrim by So Elite's avatar
Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
6h

Day 22

.

Conversations come easy

the ones that run in my head

arguments are prepared

points of view taken

.

And well before I get out of bed

a catalogue of phrases

Shapes up and delivers in the breeze

It’s only in practice my thoughts take a break

.

The moment it counts

and I don’t know who does the counting

My common sense hashtag is on a freeze

Me? A choice is there, mine to make.

.

Do I rumble in

Perform my speech and utter my mind?

The inconsiderate, arrogant uncomfortable one

Or do I silently retract, go back to simply seem stupid yet elegant?

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