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Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
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Day 8: i’m no mother

I am no mother,

I have long hair behaving like it’s short.

I am the kid and teenager in one

A responsible adult with a cause

.

I am no mother

When I cook and clean

Write poetry

Lay out the map with colours of blue and red

.

I am no mother

I’m a hotel and laundrette

A chef and patisserie

A concierge, coordinator, doctor and negotiator

.

I am no mother

I have black belt in exhaustion

Zero tolerance

A smile as my weapon.

.

I am no mother

Just everything in between

The person who opens jammed up food containers

.

I am no mother

I just clean up mess

A detector for where sticky fingers have

been creative

.

I am no mother

I am a monster, I

operate from a place called love

With a stamina and wealth

I am no mother

I am a tiger and a python

A learner and a teacher

All in one.

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