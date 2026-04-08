April is the month when you get to create a catalogue of your thoughts and ideas presented in poems. This 30 day challenge is yours.

Let’s write a poem a day for the month of April to mark the National Poetry Writing Month. By the end of the month, we’ll have 30 poems each. If you forget, or skip a day, you can always back track and write the poem later, or not. It’s up to do.

I ran the program last year as well. The prompts are set up by the NaPoWriMo website! I’ll share the theme of the day and I hope you’ll write and post your poems here with me.

There’s no prize other than the satisfaction of having been writing alongside other poets around the world to the same theme each day for a whole month. If you can do it for April, maybe you can keep up the practice and write poetry every day, every year.

Happy poetry writing and spread the verse to the world with us. Would love to see your poems in the comments.

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A prompt is there as a prompt and you can use it anyway you see fit. Each day a new prompt will be added. Save this page and each Wednesday in April will start a new poetry week with the prompts assigned for that week.

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8 April:

In his poem, “Poet, No Thanks,” Jean D’Amérique repeats the phrase “I wasn’t a poet” multiple times, while describing other things that he instead claims to have been. In your poem for today, use a simple phrase repeatedly, and then make statements that invert or contradict that phrase.

Happy writing!

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