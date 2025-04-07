Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

I couldn't imagine standing tall and beautiful hidden inside the walls of a little figurine that's where they want us hiding inside our skin quiet, sharing no words or thoughts of my own I need no statuette to represent the three-dimensional me Ceramic, terracotta, porcelain or metal I'm not a doll or a mannequin, a puppet on a string one you'd like to move about on a board game I make my own moves and walk away I'm not your ordinary cult image or funerary art to take with you to the afterlife I'm not the Dame en Bleu forced to reside in the Louvre My voice is here the words my own I sing and dance without the perfect porcelain skin. I'm not your fine figurine.