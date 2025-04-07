I couldn't imagine standing tall and beautiful hidden inside the walls of a little figurine that's where they want us hiding inside our skin quiet, sharing no words or thoughts of my own I need no statuette to represent the three-dimensional me Ceramic, terracotta, porcelain or metal I'm not a doll or a mannequin, a puppet on a string one you'd like to move about on a board game I make my own moves and walk away I'm not your ordinary cult image or funerary art to take with you to the afterlife I'm not the Dame en Bleu forced to reside in the Louvre My voice is here the words my own I sing and dance without the perfect porcelain skin. I'm not your fine figurine.
Writer pilgrim Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Says so much about what it is to be seen ... xx
7 April 2025
Moving Parts
___________
I am not a Byzantine mosaic
though both of us are made of broken things.
Mine shift beneath the skin, rearranging daily
while yours have remained fixed for centuries,
trapped in the church's perpetual twilight.
.
My gold does not catch light the same way,
reflecting neither God nor Emperor,
but rather the naked bulb that burns at midnight
when I stand before the mirror, counting my flaws.
.
The old books say those Byzantine craftsmen
collected the tears of virgins to mix with their grout—
I tried this once, but my tears were too impure,
stained with desire and rebellion.
.
Each morning I arrange my face for others,
press the pieces of myself into patterns
they can recognize. Mother taught me this art—
the careful assembly of a presentable woman.
.
I cannot be mounted in a dome,
cannot inspire religious devotion.
My body is too earthbound, too hungry
for things saints have renounced.
.
I lack your patient permanence,
your ability to survive the centuries
watching as empires fall and rise again.
I am merely flesh—temporary, breakable—
.
a woman built of wanting,
not tesserae arranged by careful hands
into something others call sacred.
I am my own mosaic, imperfect and alive.