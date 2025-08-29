Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

When is it ever ok to separate mother and child when is it ok to let bad decisions leave a bad taste in your life When is it ok to kill mother and child would you be ok if it was necessary to save your own life When is it ok to shut schools and hospitals would you survive without your local paper or local library When is it ok to silence questions and tag along as if compliance solves problems and saves your skin When is it ok to poison water, land and crops if you give aid and shop fair trade and volunteer for NGOs When will the sky above stop rumbling when do you let food and hunger clean the world room by room at a time.