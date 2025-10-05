Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I saw blue mountains Skies with stars full of hope An old friend That’s what they are When I don’t sit by the ocean When I can’t go on walks The stars and mountains Always remind me of who I am At day time standing tall and proud In darkness looking up for signs Lines and shapes In a dance without steps

