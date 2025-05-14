Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I met a toothless lady With rackets, balls and radio! NYC earrings salt n pepa style Approaching me carefully, all polite A moment in the sunshine watching a little game of basketball ”D’you mind if I sit here?” as she perched on the corner of a wooden bench Within minutes she tells me of her dog Her mum and love for tennis The former two now gone I should’ve expected nothing less After reading a book on Angels I find strangers and we weirdly connect My worry is I am the only one who will return the call and speak with her when she talks about hitting balls against a perfect wall instead of playing fetch with her loving dog.

May is dedicated to song title poetry. Music often marks the milestone moments in our lives, good and bad there’s a soundtrack. Music plays and your turn it down, for others you have to turn it on or up. Either way, if you’re taking part in this challenge, I think music is important to you even if you have moments in your life where you decided to keep your distance from music. If you haven’t joined yet, it’s never too late to take part.

