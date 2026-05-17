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How long till we meet Counting One, two, three I see faces At seven there’s a frown And keep counting endless people Rush determined Eight, nine, ten, eleven A sigh pushes air forward Twelve, thirteen and fourteen I keep counting and twenty six A woman’s running To keep up with time To catch her train At thirty three a slow step Thirty four, thirty five, thirty six Until fifty seven and a man rubs sleep off of his eyes Fifty eight, fifty nine, sixty, sixty one, Nothing yet. Keep counting till it’s done Open mouth at sixty three Sixty four till seventy two Eyes look up and down Feet keep a pace Phones and bags with coffee cups At eighty one, I still have hope Eighty two and three and four Eighty five and six and finally Eighty seven there’s an old man Who cracks a smile!