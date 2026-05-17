How long till we meet
Counting
One, two, three
I see faces
At seven there’s a frown
And keep counting endless people
Rush determined
Eight, nine, ten, eleven
A sigh pushes air forward
Twelve, thirteen and fourteen
I keep counting and twenty six
A woman’s running
To keep up with time
To catch her train
At thirty three a slow step
Thirty four, thirty five, thirty six
Until fifty seven and a man rubs sleep off of his eyes
Fifty eight, fifty nine, sixty, sixty one,
Nothing yet.
Keep counting till it’s done
Open mouth at sixty three
Sixty four till seventy two
Eyes look up and down
Feet keep a pace
Phones and bags with coffee cups
At eighty one, I still have hope
Eighty two and three and four
Eighty five and six and finally
Eighty seven there’s an old man
Who cracks a smile!