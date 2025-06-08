Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Been there done fuck all that's you Been everywhere know it all but the matter of life is not without burden. Your habit to drink souls; sell them out and drink more to that. I never knew you. Bile ran in your veins. Blood money is not transferable yet Victorian tea cup sets filter your thoughts the tea leaves stain a new table cloth. If you hold me, bitter tears run in me for miles I'll be the holder of my thoughts, which you can't control. Step away unquestionable No maps guide you Where we stand, Whitsun Sundays come in one You shun the light, hawks and eagles who come for you on the Sundays you've yet to live. Mistake me for looking like King Arthur's men a cup so holy, a vision of the Holy Grail.