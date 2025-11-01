This is a paid subscriber music review. Pictures and videos my own, except for the Barbican lake photogragh. The introductory paragraphs are a free preview to all.

Have you ever gone to a concert or bought a record just for that one song you’re crazy about? Well, I was there for “Lose It” and yes I’m not afraid to say I had an agenda for the concert. It just turned out that I set out to attend this gig for the wrong reason.

I wanted to see a duo that have built an audience and worked hard from scratch to achieve this grand gig! I wanted to find inspiration from sticking to a schedule and committing to the art just like Oh Wonder! What I wasn’t expecting in a million years was to be mesmerised like this. The most wonderful thing happened at this concert!