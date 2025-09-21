On finding PoemWriter Pilgrim by So EliteSep 21, 2025954ShareText within this block will maintain its original spacing when publishedThe whiteness of snow impure unrefined elegance. Waiting for new buried the old what have you lost in order to find? SubscribeText within this block will maintain its original spacing when published 954SharePrevious
The hidden gem buried beneath the sea ice melt snow another layer of a transition form.
once I lost a toy in the grass.
the grass has since died.
the toy is still missing.