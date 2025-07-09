Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Only the poor can hear only they have patience and time to understand and solve the problems you face only the poor can be romantic they make ends meet but they’re never able to meet the needs of their children only the poor succeed in creating sores in society our leaders won't be ignited enough to heal only the poor can hear because the rain carries a melody and to heal from pain you've got to want to live with the wild roars of fear only the poor use what you see as dirt to decorate everyday occurrences everyone else fails to see