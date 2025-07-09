Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rea de Miranda's avatar
Rea de Miranda
2h

Beautiful and heartbreaking!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
Rolando Andrade's avatar
Rolando Andrade
3h

This is a beautiful poem about pain as transformation, and the metaphor of poverty as hardship gives it another shine. It's a kind of biblical poem

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Writer Pilgrim So Elite
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture