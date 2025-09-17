Is there love without a flame That scorches, burns and aches? Over time we wilt Will the sky grant me freedom Surpass the heat? Over time we get wisdom Can a breeze be the demon igniting the pain? Over time we observe the ashes Who leaves memories afloat like driftwood in a nameless ocean? Over time, we drift apart.
Discussion about this post
No posts
Does the pain come from drifting apart or from knowing there was once a time when we touched?
A challenging poem, Pilgrim. I think the tragedy of love is that it questions and tests us. The image of '...memories afloat like driftwood / in a nameless ocean...' captures the nature and the pain. I also get the sense that for the individuals concerned they are the driftwood embodying those memories as they drift apart and it is from this that the pain comes...