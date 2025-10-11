Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

I have this urge to go to Paris walk along the Seine again see the flirty waters float by carry with them dreams and dirt Visit perfumeries choke on the intensity of florals and spice light and dark Have the red carpet rolled out before I see water lilies and meet Monet in the morning at the Musée de l'Orangerie read poems to the winds and test how they fare in the summer’s breeze drink chocolate chaud and eat tarte au citron meringuée and on Champs-Élysées admire the magnificent Maison Guerlain Imagine how the Victory of Samothrace as she opens her wings wide visits wide open spaces so clouds can cast their shade on the pleats of her belted chiton and the sun gently touch the himation draping her body before the winged Nike can return home.