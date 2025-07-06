Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

A blackbird sings sweet melodies, you peel your nails erode as the sea licks the sand dunes sand formations peeled away grains shape, take and give water moves urgency brings the future near only the poet can hear roses grow so why is there no one who can discern the change in the blackbird song? what will be the power of nature forces carry on birdsong travels No more than you let be A faint scent Of orange peel Colouring crayons snap and reveal a deep dye Scant enough to shape all or nothing of what you want to say.