Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa Fransson's avatar
Lisa Fransson
10h

Sometimes when reading you come across turns of phrase or sentences that convey a truth, that strikes right at the heart, and this is one of these:

"drink away shoulds

find a way to break old patterns

and sink until a new tomorrow

finds you've wasted time stuck in the past"

🙏🏼

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Writer Pilgrim So Elite
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture