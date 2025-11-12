Perfect drink
Poem
We poke, manipulate and mould Eliminate, add and shake Twist, turn and our fate a perfect drink we try to make We should've known by now Spilling beans hearts and insides drink away shoulds find a way to break old patterns and sink until a new tomorrow finds you've wasted time stuck in the past Why have you been breaking a heart? all you needed is all I provide a little railing in the dark a how you've been in the race to hold on for dear life I should've known by now
Sometimes when reading you come across turns of phrase or sentences that convey a truth, that strikes right at the heart, and this is one of these:
"drink away shoulds
find a way to break old patterns
and sink until a new tomorrow
finds you've wasted time stuck in the past"
