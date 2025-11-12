Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

We poke, manipulate and mould Eliminate, add and shake Twist, turn and our fate a perfect drink we try to make We should've known by now Spilling beans hearts and insides drink away shoulds find a way to break old patterns and sink until a new tomorrow finds you've wasted time stuck in the past Why have you been breaking a heart? all you needed is all I provide a little railing in the dark a how you've been in the race to hold on for dear life I should've known by now