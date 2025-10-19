Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

I found a small gladiolus seed pod resting on my doormat as if waiting for someone to shine a light rain to fall further away, a rose petal pink to remind of its former glory wilted now resting its velvet touch against the rough jute this is where we leave the outdoor grime and dust and the house worries and musts as we exit and come inside a fragile pod and a little petal, saying goodbye.