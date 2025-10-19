Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richbee's avatar
Richbee
16h

Glad corm rather than seed that would take much longer to grow. Poem would still flower. 🌹

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Writer Pilgrim So Elite
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture