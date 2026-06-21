Presents
Poem
You've given me a pestle and mortal made of marble and a vase both black to match the tiles and the back splash Money for the child toys and headphones all thought out Items we'll use day in and day out
You've given me a pestle and mortal made of marble and a vase both black to match the tiles and the back splash Money for the child toys and headphones all thought out Items we'll use day in and day out
No posts
The everyday objects we have been given are daily reminders of those who gave them to us. Objects are symbols that metaphorically represent the other person—their intention, their care, their desire to give, and their anticipation of another's needs.