Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

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Rolando Andrade's avatar
Rolando Andrade
4h

The everyday objects we have been given are daily reminders of those who gave them to us. Objects are symbols that metaphorically represent the other person—their intention, their care, their desire to give, and their anticipation of another's needs.

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