Puddles rise in the early morning slower than most of us hoping to fill their resting spot keeping it cool as we leave our beds hoping to expand puddles remain silent until a kid interrupts keeps coming back and stops only to jump. A back tire greets it with a big splash Puddle in the street I'd never put my hands inside brimming with dirt fumes slightly touching it I can see the thrill loyal drops obey gravity