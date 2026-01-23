All photos and videos my own. This essay is for paid subscribers but there’s a free preview for everyone.

When Bologna came up as our destination for a trip the main thing I knew about this town was it’s a food haven. The plan was to include a visit to the 5th-8th century Byzantine mosaics in Ravenna as well. Little did I know that I’d be on a journey on bikes travelling between the sky and the sea, trying to reach the horizon.

You can read about my Bologna travel guide and essay here:

I was thinking we should’ve had Ravenna as our base and do our day trips from the former capitol of the Roman Empire. The more I researched Bologna and Ravenna, the more I understood why Ravenna was the main attraction, as not only does it host many UNESCO World Heritage sites with detailed mosaics, it was close to the coast and near the Angels’ embankment; Italy’s most gorgeous cycle path.

As a poet, I wanted to visit the Lord Byron museum. But more travel essays on Ravenna and Lord Byron to follow in future posts.

This essay is for travellers who are keen on the destinations of the less beaten path nature. Time drew closer to our departure and I became reminded how not booking entry tickets in advance could mean not being able to visit museums. I organised the Lord Byron and Argine degli Angeli activities. The latter became of value not just as a destination to dedicate a whole day, but a great bargaining tool to use in order to visit all the museums and mosaic archeological sites with my teenager. It was extremely complicated to organise.

I started researching Palazzo Guiccioli but got distracted when I saw a picture of a narrow sand strip across a body of water with people cycling on it. I had no idea of this gem. This excursion wouldn’t have happened without the dedication and support from Italy’s tourism agent based in Comacchio who tirelessly found the route leading me to the flamingos and one of the most beautiful spots on earth.