A Hans Christian Andersen fairytale, one Academy Award winning film from 1948, an album and a ten year anniversary of Red Shoes is what Matthew Bourne - award winning choreographer - combines as he brings his interpretation of ballet Red Shoes back to the national temple of dance, Sadler’s Wells. UK audiences will see this production on a five venue UK tour in the first couple of months of 2026. A display of beauty and emotion you wouldn’t want to miss. Let’s explore some of the symbolism behind the red shoes is all about, while I’m on a review mission of this masterpiece that subtly challenges social constructs.

It’s chilling, mesmerising and takes you from London, to Paris, Monte Carlo and back to London via charming Villefranche-sur-Mer. As the ballet ends, goosebumps have never lasted this long. The uneasy and uncomfortable feelings bubble up and I think about this production for days to come. If you’re the type of reader who’ll read between the lines of a book you’ll pick up the complexity and intricacy of this ballet. The dance express the rhythmical and sensory perspectives of this story as well as the beauty and injustice of womanhood. Every curve is a feeling, every pain hits the heart the most and every step portrays the emotions of the main character Victoria Page or Vicky.

The theme is a love story, where a woman has to decide between her career or lover. It’s unnerving that while the original Andersen fairytale deals with the action or choice a woman makes in 1845, women tend to get criticised for their choices in life.

In Bourne’s adaptation, the demands of the ever so greedy ballet impresario Lermontov squeeze out every ounce of energy from the prima ballerina. Her lover also puts demands on her time. The red shoes improvise as her dream, and she must navigate so that she can fit in with the ultimatums she encounters.

Atmosphere building happens with Lez Brotherston’s designs for set and costumes. They serve as visual narrators and Paule Constable’s lights and Paul Groothuis’ magic sound enhance their role. We’re very much in the presence of the golden-age Hollywood movie music as Bernard Herrmann’s music is from the original movie by Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger played live and orchestrated by Terry Davies.

To rebuild a masterpiece, is no easy feat and Bourne creates a cinematic ballet on the stage, from a film, about a ballet from a fairytale. Each layer colours in the details of the fairytale. Andersen’s skill was to write new fairytales. While many other storytellers based their stories on existing folktales and fables, he build a world of his own with new stories where his characters battle themes as poverty and inequality. Children’s stories include social commentary, just like Aesop’s fables end with a moral lesson.

With their intoxicating colour, the red shoes are their own character. We empathise with Vicky’s vulnerability as she explores her passion for dance. The production almost feature the shoes as an entity of their own and they have often their own dance, their own moments as the story flares up. The sensitivity to create a character out of the shoes gives a power to Vicky and let her dance and also get introspective. But the two stars, shoes and Vicky are in juxtaposition. As they give her power, they also take something with.

The red ribbons that flow and cross over the leg, are like the red thread of life and the blood that flows in your body keeping you alive. A life line.

The way they’re removed from her feet and become the unattainable dream and nightmare keeps the idea of the sacred symbolism of the red shoes. Red shoes have been worn by royalty, military, papacy and superheroes (Superman, Wonder Woman, Spiderman). Why the colour red? Surely, other fairytales where red is featured must have influenced Andersen. From Snow White biting the the red apple, to Little Red Riding Hood wearing the red cloak, to the red being an allegory for passion, blood, love and also danger. In some cultures, wearing red is seen as a sign of vanity and bad luck and even an omen for tragedy.

The conflict in choosing what you love is what lead to hubris in ancient Greece. A new responsibility comes with dancing in these red shoes. Suddenly, Vicky is faced with a disregard to her limitations and perhaps she has defied the consequences of her devotion to dance.

Portraying how Vicky is torn between the love for dance and sacrifices she makes is storytelling done in style, colour and beauty using theatre, musical, cinema and graphics to create the multifaceted perspective of a creative mind’s reality.

There’s nothing left to chance and no superficiality in this. The proscenium arch is one of the elements used for this set reframe our focus in the story throughout the ballet. In the same time, we get to see what happens in two places, we see the drama and the background, we have a performance and someone else preparing and we see the joke and the reality. Is it for you or the red shoes to decide if life imitates art or the other way around?

Now red shoes as a theme feature all over in pop culture and whether you’re aware of their symbolism, literary and cultural significance let’s look at other red shoe fans.

Remember David Bowie’s song Let’s Dance? There’s a great line in it where he sings “put on your red shoes and dance the blues” wearing white gloves as he plays the guitar. Does it get any cooler than that? Wouldn’t connect red shoes with blues but of course it’s Bowie and it works especially as the girl puts them out in the Australian bush and dances away on dirt and sandy ground.

Elvis Costello, sings “Since their Wings got rusty The Angels Wanna Wear My Red Shoes”. Yes, another brilliant song. Rust and red have the colour in common. This works too.

In 1939, Dorothy’s Ruby Slippers in The Wizard of Oz were apparently changed from the original’s silver to red by MGM to show off their Technicolour tool. As shoes or rather slippers they became a symbol of hope.

Of course, Vogue, dedicated an article on “The enduring power (and surprisingly dark symbolism) of red shoes. It’s no longer fairytale land here. We’re talking fashion from the runway, to the office, the conference room, the hotel lobby, the club and the restaurant. It’s a power shoe, just like some of us have that power jacket, not necessarily in red. Then again, if you want to run away from someone or a situation, the red shoe rarely is the runaway vehicle due to its uncomfortable fit. The red shoe becomes a symbol for a woman’s choice but in effect on how society views these symbols. Are red shoes a scandalous form of vanity? Or do they impart confidence and style?

Touching upon fashion, Jojo Moyes’s Someone Else’s Shoes feature a pair of red Christian Louboutin strappy shoes. She’s built a whole intricate friendship with the footwear otherwise known as red bottoms in slang lingo. Explicitly, these shoes tell another story, not because no one’s seen anything like this specific pair. Only the rich can wear them. Thus, going back to Andersen’s era when only royalty could adorn the red shoe.

One of the highlights in pop culture is Kate Bush’s Red Album. No, it wasn’t that she ran out of ideas; this is a homage to the dark fairytale by Andersen. Bush, a dancer herself, has gone all in with her dedicated storytelling, singing and dancing. The album is a masterpiece like any work this creative artist does. There’s even a movie, The Cross, The Line, and the Curve to match her album. If you imagine lines from the ballerina toes wearing the red shoes, it’s as if they move in eternity making them a trap as the head dancer can’t keep up.

Now you tell me, are red shoes a blessing or a curse?

Two years ago, I started adding theatre and concert reviews on my stack. I recently started bringing my teenager along to some of the shows. This was one of the show we watched together. Clearly, it was impossible to see all the allegorical meanings and subtle hints. When the words are not there, just the obscure sigh, the mind has to make up the story. Even more so, if you’re unfamiliar with the original and adaptations to come.

Writing about someone else’s work, is a great way to expand horizons and work out what a piece of art means to you and to the community and our time.

