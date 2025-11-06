(All photos and videos my own).

I’ve been wrecking my brain like crazy. Did I previously see him live or is it in my head? I cannot remember. To be fair, I’ve been to many concerts in my day as a music journalist. Moments of live concerts get muddled up with recordings of lives.

Sananda Maitreya, Shepherd’s Bush Empire 2025, London. His dreads are gone, a colourful scarf around the neck as he plays with band The Sugar Plum Pharaohs. Photo my own.

At the end of last night’s gig, I realise I haven’t seen him live before. It was wishful thinking. I would’ve remembered a concert like this. His presence, voice, talent, rhythm, intensity and hitting each note, wouldn’t have been possible to erase from memory.

The quality of his voice floors everyone in the audience. It’s no wonder he was regarded an equal to James Brown, Michael Jackson and Prince to mention a few. But Sananda Maitreya will always be a class of his own, which he demonstrated clearly as the multi-talented musician, singer/songwriter, performer and vocalist that he is. I can’t think of any artist currently alive who can sing like him. George Michael, Michael Jackson, Prince, none of them are with us, sadly. So maybe the price he paid for letting Terence Trent D’Arby have a creative death, so that Sananda could be born was in effect a wise decision that ended up saving him his life.

The new material is executed to perfection. His band The Sugar Plum Pharaohs are fantastic musicians and providing with backing vocals. But let’s be clear on one thing. We’re all here to experience Introducing the Hardline According to Terence Trent D’Arby, as promised by the bill. And we wait patiently. With a music hero like this, you’d expect the audience to be more rebellious but alas, that’s not the case. They need a kick to wake up. It’s not Sananda’s fault that the ageing demographic struggles to keep up.

There are tears, emotions and three little complaints from me. One is major. This 50 and 60 year old bunch of a crowd have no fire in them. Show the man some love! We applaud but we are move busy to hold our phones and beers. The fact that we nearly miss the encore as the audience seem to have forgotten what it’s like to give it your all when you clap hands and whoop is a near faux pas. Early on, a man from the standing only area shouts out “We love you!”

He tells us it’s good to be back here with us. “A lot of things have kind of evolved in the meantime. Among the things I’d like to acknowledge, and certainly are kind of interesting is that for the first time in my lifetime, at least, there’s a man on the throne of England. That’s significant enough. There’s an American Pope in the Vatican” upon which the audience starts laughing and he continues to say that “the term BBC has taken on a very expanded meaning” and here the audience laughs even more and he adds a comment about “all the white ladies with the fat lips and the big asses! What are the chances?” As a little reference perhaps to the 23 years since he last hit the UK gig scene and how much things, fashion and looks have changed. He has noticed. While the audience laughs and shouts it’s all fake I wonder how much attention we actually pay!

It’s clear, Sananda Maitreya is a confident singer, artist and creative person. But I can only imagine how dramatic and traumatic the break up with the record company must have been. He does not need to impress anyone, these days, even though he does. He’s his own boss! A different weight on his shoulders. One he can bear. He doesn’t promote his work; he doesn’t beg anyone to buy his records. Yes, the merchandise is on sale but at break time he’s telling us to go and get drinks rather than go and buy his music.

The first set is mainly new songs with a few exceptions. “Delicate” which he performs as a solo piece and “Wishing Well”. Yes! He’s got it decades later. This is indeed a successful return to London and the UK.

Sananda speaks very little in between his songs. The songs speak for themselves as does his body language. The way he dances and moves to the music, his musical rapport with the band mates speak for themselves. And he has a deep connection with his audience as if he reveres them. He takes long deep bow when we welcome him on stage.

He performs “Let Her Down Easy” which I’d like to think is included as a little tribute to George Michael who used to cover this song in his live gigs. When George Michael passed on, Sananda wrote the most heart wrenching tribute which made me realise what friendship the two had and how they’d both been disenfranchised.

Two of the best singer songwriters were treated like they were scum by the industry. “We fought in the wars together” Sananda wrote in his tribute to George Michael.

Another thing these two GOATs have in common is how they stood in for a front singer in another band and brought their songs to a new level. George sang with Queen in the Freddie Mercury tribute concert and we saw a new quality to his musicality, voice and energy and a similar thing happened with Sananda who joined INXS to front the band for the Australia Stadium opening in the late 90s.

But whatever the industry did to Terence Trent D’Arby is criminal. C-R-I-M-I-N-A-L! He could sing the phonebook, and it’d be a hit. There are people given record deals who don’t have the ability to sing or hold a note and their music bombards us from the radios daily. The big mistake was that TTD as he was called at the time, had the notion to create an alternative and avant-garde album Neither Fish nor Flesh but it wasn’t regarded commercial enough so the music bosses tried to axe mister D’Arby in anyway they could. He was cocky, tough and wore his heart on the sleeve. A clear death combo for him. And a death combo for another artist’s career.

He’d be a definite threat to the roster of the record label. He was a sacrifice and the scapegoat perhaps and the so called flop record was the reason to use even though it’s an album very much ahead of its time.

You can’t fail to feel the energy and his transformative voice. Yesterday’s concert made me go back and listen to the whole album after hearing “Billy Don’t Fall”. Let’s say he’d easily put a lot of artists and their record label reps out of work if that had come out. It’s a sick album as the youth today say.

And as that album went into obscurity, so did a lot of other things related to Sananda’s music. A persona non grata in every sense of the word. But he has reinvented himself, or rather learnt to stand for what he wants to do without the heavy chains of music industry bullies.

The second problem are the seats. We have all aged with Maitreya. We’re not 20 anymore. So the seating in the top unreserved area is painfully uncomfortable. I can live with that in the presence of Sananda Maitreya. In his second set he sings “Let’s Go Forward” which is a wonderful ballad. Like Delicate the words repeat often and it’s like comfort food that grows fonder with each listen. It wasn’t until recently I discovered this song. It’s jazzy and funky, with bluesy undertones and it’s a wonderful display of song craftsmanship and Sananda Maitreya’s vocal range and sensual presentation.

The final complaint that I think most people felt a little annoyed about was the lack of “If You Let Me Stay.” But he performed “Sign Your Name” and he gave us the shivers with his voice and dance moves and how that song is still relevant and current because his lyrics to the songs are remembered as he writes them as a poet baring his soul. Maybe next time “Rain” and “If You Let Me Stay” will make the set list. Because after his UK concerts it’s evident the crowd wants more even if they’re too shy to vocalise it the American way.

Last gig tonight in Brighton for the UK leg of his tour. Don’t miss him.