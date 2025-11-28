People pilgrimage to Santorini for more than love. It’s the sunset, the Cycladic architecture, its tomatoes and aubergines, native to the volcanic island, its thermal spas, wineries and iconic doors and churches. One of the natural attractions, is the Santorini sunset. No two sunsets are ever the same. There are several viewpoints of the sunset. You have to research and find your own spot, or like me try as many as you can while on the island. Wherever you find yourself on Santorini, you’re never more than 3km from the sea, so finding a good spot for sunset viewing isn’t hard. However, be on time as hoards of people get in early to get a good “seat” as if the sun plays a concert with standing seats only.

This is the view coming out of the bathroom of one of the many restaurants in Fira.

After a boat trip to the Red, Black and White beaches, this was the reward. Beneath the Akrotiri Lighthouse, located at the south western tip of the island, the sunset above is from a private boat tour with a captain and guide. Just four of us on board, looking at this. The colours spill out to the Aegean and this is where you feel you and the world are one. If you don’t like the sea option, which is understandable, the Cyclades are known for the meltemia a north blowing wind and it’s a rare occasion to have a still sea, you could drive or take a taxi to the Akrotiri Lighthouse. Make sure you go early, so you can visit the Akrotiri archeological site with excavations and then spend time looking at the sunset. Look for opening times as they vary and book your return with the taxi.

If you find yourself here, the ships that pass this route go from Piraeus to Alexandria, Egypt. The Akrotiri Lighthouse is one of the oldest in Greece and it was built by a French company La Société Collas et Michel.

Monsieur Michel travelled as a merchant navy officer from Marseille to the eastern Mediterranean. After a shipwreck accident he put forward a proposal to the French Emperor Napoleon III for lighthouses to be built along the route he travelled. At the time Napoleon and the French authorities had been intrigued and saw this as an opportunity to gain influence along the coastline of the Ottoman Empire. This is how Michel, became in charge of the Ottoman Lighthouse Authority which ended up building several lighthouses before setting up his on Collas and Michel Co. These lighthouses brought money to the Ottoman Empire and the construction company as ships that were passing had to pay a fee.

Donkeys are a common mode of transport on the island.