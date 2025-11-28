Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Writer Pilgrim by So Elite's avatar
Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
1h

Thank you for sharing my photo essay with your readers @Rea de Miranda. I appreciate you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Rea de Miranda's avatar
Rea de Miranda
1h

I haven't seen a photo essay more magnificent!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Writer Pilgrim So Elite
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture