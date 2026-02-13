Shimmer
Poem
Shimmer is a spice Sun its god Simmer gorgeously in its light Shimmer is a state of mind Nature its goddess Swims wonderfully bright Shimmer on the surface of the lake Moonlight its leftovers Little stars dancing while waiting for the starry night.
If you're London based or in the vicinity, you've got a few more days to go and see "Ballet Shoes" at the National Theatre. One of the best plays I've seen for months on the London scene.
