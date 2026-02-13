Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Shimmer is a spice Sun its god Simmer gorgeously in its light Shimmer is a state of mind Nature its goddess Swims wonderfully bright Shimmer on the surface of the lake Moonlight its leftovers Little stars dancing while waiting for the starry night.

A short poem for you today. If you’re London based or in the vicinity, you’ve got a few more days to go and see “Ballet Shoes” at the National Theatre. One of the best plays I’ve seen for months on the London scene. You can read about it here:

I’ve also have got the Writer Pilgrim Sounds podcast with more interviews coming up and poetry episodes:

Some of the guests have been Eleanor Anstruther, Eve Latchouli, Duane Toops, Michelle Terrill Heath and several videos with journeys off the beaten track in London, Italy and Sweden and behind the scenes of some of my poems. These are all available to my paid subscribers. Since December, I’ve lowered the price for the annual subscription as a little Christmas gift to my readers and dedicated subscribers.