I like time to pass late at night When the streets keep silent and the lights come on Under a dark sky I meet the quiet A listen to the shipping forecast, pretend I hear the sea around me Waves won’t storm, no Odysseus tied at the mast. Only sound now is poetic Capes Trafalgar Patiently they watch the stars above Treading the sphere of unrequited love.
The shipping forcast and the allusion to Homer's Odyssey give this poem weight and breadth.
The shipping forecast tethers me to my grandfather's big old valve radio. Like the poem says, one listens and feels the enormity of the surrounding sea...