I like time to pass late at night When the streets keep silent and the lights come on Under a dark sky I meet the quiet A listen to the shipping forecast, pretend I hear the sea around me Waves won’t storm, no Odysseus tied at the mast. Only sound now is poetic Capes Trafalgar Patiently they watch the stars above Treading the sphere of unrequited love.