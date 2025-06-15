Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

When you tell him your vivid dreams he slams them down like a sledgehammer falls he's the man he's got a gun for a voice you listen. He's the man who steals the hopes you share only because you wait for someone other than yourself you make room. When you're silenced because no one cared to hear no one thought to make space to approve and permit your work you wait If you don’t care to listen And want all the room to yourself Time’s running out to leave space for others Ropes are torn and colours faded You sit, pretend you’ve got it all.