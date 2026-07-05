Snobs, and snobs on Substack. How to detect one and what if this is a trend?

Substack is this amazing place for writers and people to express opinion and be creative. Yes and no.

I love Substack.

I’ve been writing here and I think it’s a great place. Of course we have the snobbish attitude where you must criticize or down talk something you don’t like, understand or don’t want to be seen as being part of because you’re bigger, better than that.

One way to define a snob is the person who believes their tastes and preferences in food or music or writing is way above and better than other people. So you get people who look down at crime fiction, chick lit, or graffiti for example. Some major news outlets even look down on social media platforms.

But let’s stick to Substack snobs. How you know they’re lurking about. Some examples:

1). They never respond to comments you make. This is done all the time, not sometimes when you’ve been ill or on holiday and try to catch up with your subscriber comments. Snobs? Maybe… Maybe not.

2). You’ve written a newsletter and you’ve tagged someone’s name and they never acknowledge it. Not as a like, not as a restack. Crickets as you’d have it. Silence. Snobs? Maybe… Maybe not.

Don’t let too busy a lifestyle, or writing to be an excuse. We have some creators and writers on here who have thousands of subscribers and they will get time out of their busy creative life to respond or press like to a comment or piece you’ve written, even if you don’t know them outside Substack.

3). Likes! You know the heart button at the end of a post or Note you’ve written. People will read and not press the little heart that goes red.

Is it because pressing the heart may boost your post? Can you be too busy to press the heart button? Too busy to read your work maybe. Once you’ve read it, you’ve read it… No time to comment, nothing to say, not sure what to say. A heart is a little like. Press it! Snobs? Maybe… Maybe not.

4). How many subscribers you have. Yup, some people look at that before they decide whether they’ll bother with you or not. Snobs? Maybe… Maybe not.

5). What do you write about. The themes you choose to write and associate yourself with will also attract a certain readership. Nothing personal. Snobs? Maybe… Maybe not.

So how do you deal with this all?

You can set your standards and carry on as normal. Write what you need to write about. Cultivate your own community and readership. Appreciate those who read you and those who write for you. You can do this by being a regular or dropping in to the conversation, posting comments and pressing the heart buttons, using Notes to share someone’s work and being a decent human being.

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