Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

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Richbee's avatar
Richbee
2h

Next post chatter -bugs. Those scammers that have no posts, few reads, notes but want pose to be your friend. End up trying to get your money with a little honey. Yes, they exist. They are the trolls.

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Patricia Russo's avatar
Patricia Russo
3h

Oh how I adore this! Thank you 🤍

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