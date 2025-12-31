Snowman World
poem
The snowman spins a ballerina's pirouette as the snowflakes balance around him in a snowstorm veil A man who can't keep his word winter romance the aggressive sort at the first glance of sunshine, he hides, ghosts, gone. A short attachment to the snow He pines for more when the coldest season wraps it up the grit and dirt will come back while the snowman returns to his empty grave.
I have chosen a winter’s poem to end this year. Snowmen and snow cats, snow castles and snow lanterns are all symbols for playfulness and for seriousness. It depends what your mood is and what you focus on from all your experiences.
I hope this year leaves you with warmth and light despite the darkness. Enough courage and strength to share with those around you and for you to fulfil your dreams in the New Year. I wish you health, love, prosperity and I want to thank you deeply from my heart for being here reading and commenting! Happy New Year!!!
And before I go a gentle reminder of the amazing interviews that will bring enlightenment and a force in your life and creativity.
