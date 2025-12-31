Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The snowman spins a ballerina's pirouette as the snowflakes balance around him in a snowstorm veil A man who can't keep his word winter romance the aggressive sort at the first glance of sunshine, he hides, ghosts, gone. A short attachment to the snow He pines for more when the coldest season wraps it up the grit and dirt will come back while the snowman returns to his empty grave.

Share

Leave a comment

I have chosen a winter’s poem to end this year. Snowmen and snow cats, snow castles and snow lanterns are all symbols for playfulness and for seriousness. It depends what your mood is and what you focus on from all your experiences.

I hope this year leaves you with warmth and light despite the darkness. Enough courage and strength to share with those around you and for you to fulfil your dreams in the New Year. I wish you health, love, prosperity and I want to thank you deeply from my heart for being here reading and commenting! Happy New Year!!!

And before I go a gentle reminder of the amazing interviews that will bring enlightenment and a force in your life and creativity. Check out:

Writer Pilgrim Sounds Eleanor Anstruther and Fallout Writer Pilgrim by So Elite · Dec 20 Who remembers the amazing novel published chapter by chapter on Substack called Fallout? I was a dedicated reader from the moment I found it on Substack. Eleanor Anstruther’s prose and characters were too real and too important to pass up on. I was hooked and stayed on for the journey. She even had a voiceover in other words she was reading it out to you. A real story time! Read full story