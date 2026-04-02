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Bill Ferguson 🇨🇦's avatar
Bill Ferguson 🇨🇦
3dEdited

Song Title Prompt: Peace

All You Need Is Love

A Change is Gonna Come

Fortunate Son

What’s Going On

For What It’s Worth

Why Can’t We Be Friends

Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth)

Gimme Shelter

Peace Train

Turn! Turn! Turn!

Fussing and Fighting

Blowin’ in the Wind

Zombie

Imagine

What the World Needs Now Is Love

Beatles

Sam Cooke

Creedence Clearwater Revival

Marvin Gaye

Buffalo Springfield

War

George Harrison

The Rolling Stones

Cat Stevens

The Byrds

Bob Marley

Bob Dylan

The Cranberries

John Lennon

Jackie Deshannon / Dionne Warwick

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Theresa Greene's avatar
Theresa Greene
3d

Hi Writer Pilgrim !

I have the flu so I will only give you one song

GIVE PEACE A Chance by John Lenn9n

In 1969, I walked down Pennsylvania Ave in Washington D.C. singing that song to express my

Revulsion to the way the world was in 1969. That is my best memory for a song that is all about peace

Thank you , and I hope I feel better soon .

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