Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

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Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
1d

Yesssss, it's back! 'Beach' is a fun theme to celebrate the end of summer. I'll have a think and see what I can come up with... 😎👍

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Corie Feiner's avatar
Corie Feiner
17h

I posted my poem on notes. So much fun. The main changes I did was make all the words lowercase. Is that legit?

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