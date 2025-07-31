For August’s song title poetry I want you to find an artist that writes or sings songs that have lyrics that remind you of poetry.

Make a collection of song titles from one or both singers/bands. Then arrange the titles in a way that you get a poem out of using the song titles only. You can repeat a song title as much as you want. After you’ve arranged titles into a poem, if you want include a link and list the artists behind the songs. And afterwards do tell how these songs serve you in the kitchen, if you want.

If you want to do songs in another language you can. May I suggest you also put the artists’ names in your comments at the end so it’s clear whom the songs belong to. Look at previous Song Title Poems. (Every first Friday of the month, since June 2024 or everyday in May 2024 to get ideas).

We dedicate the first Friday of the month to a themed song title poetry.

Post your song title poem in the comments below. Always, keep a copy for your own record.

My understanding is titles are not copyright issue. As the lines of song title poetry are all quotes from titles and as song titles they are not copyright material we are ok. I would ask that you in your posts, comments Notes etc make clear that the work is based on song titles and whose they are. We’re not adding any words of our own, I know some of you are… but you know - I’m not judging! Be very very clear as to what part is yours and what part is the song title, use “quotation” marks to be on the safe side if you mix words which are yours in. Ideally, try to leave your words out and see what you come up with.

Don’t change the titles in anyway and don’t talk badly about the band/song.

Be obscure, be pop, be punk, be random.

Photo by Ranurte on Unsplash

