Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Theresa Greene's avatar
Theresa Greene
4h

Judy Blue Eyes

Lady of the Island

You Don't Have To Cry,

Guinevere

Helplessly Hoping

Pre-Road Downs

Marrakech Express

Long Time Gone

49 Bye-Byes

Courtesy of Crosby ,Stills and Nash

Thank you, Writer Pilgrim

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
4h

Yesssss, it's back! There's a lot of very poetic lyricists out there, for sure, so this is a really great one. I'll have a think and see what I can come up with... 😎

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Writer Pilgrim So Elite
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture