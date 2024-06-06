I missed you less than a week after May’s song title poetry. After the poll with the magnanimous result of 75% asking for a monthly event, I thought let’s dedicate the first Friday of the month to a themed song title poetry. We covered a lot of artists and genres but we also left out certain types of music.

If you’re new here keep reading. If you’re old, keep reading too. Post your song title poem in the comments and share it on notes and maybe even do your own post about it. Up to you! And do post the link in comments if you do post on your site.

During NaPoWriMo one of the prompts made me write a tribute to The Cardigans, fronted by the lovely Nina Persson. I took some of their song titles, rearranged them into a poem and so my first song title poem was born. I started with a song I could remember first and continued building the poem by adding titles that fitted in the story I wanted to tell. You can read that poem and some of the comments here on my publication. Since then, I have tried working around a theme, thinking of sounds, using stanzas. The song title poetry evolved to something more than random titles thrown together. In May a group of us wrote a poem designated to a letter a day until the whole alphabet was over.

My understanding is titles are not copyright issue. As the lines of song title poetry are all quotes from titles and as song titles they are not copyright material we are ok. I would ask that you in your posts, comments Notes etc make clear that the work is based on song titles and whose they are. We’re not adding any words of our own, I know some of you are… but you know - I’m not judging!

Let’s dedicate the first Friday of each month to write poems about favourite bands by using song titles only. My understanding is we can use song titles, don’t change them in anyway and don’t talk badly about the band/song if you wish to stay out of trouble. Some of you stray from this but as long as you’re clear on what’s your addition and what’s the title using quotes for material that isn’t yours. The simplest way is to use quotation marks.

This month’s theme is songs from film soundtracks. Use two or three film soundtrack albums and write a song title poem. Be obscure, be pop, be punk, be random. Let us know which the movie soundtracks are. For example Eternity and a Day vs Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Eternity and a Day vs Four Weddings and a Funeral Borders By the sea Hearing the time Eternity theme To a dead friend The right time But not for me Walking back to happiness Love is all around

