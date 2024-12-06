Song title poetry challenge December
Christmas challenge
For December’s song title poetry I want you to sing along to Christmas songs. Old, classics, traditional or new. Be kind! I bet there are loads of goodies in here but also lots of stuff that trigger!
Make a collection of song titles that you associate with Christmas and this festive season. Then arrange them in a way that you’d get a poem out of using the song titles only. You can repeat a song title as much as you want. After you’ve arranged titles into a poem, if you want include a link and list the artists behind the songs.
If you want to do songs in another language you can. May I suggest you also put the artists’ names in your comments at the end so it’s clear whom the songs belong to. Look at previous Song Title Poems. (Every first Friday of the month, since June 2024 or everyday in May 2024 to get ideas).
We dedicate the first Friday of the month to a themed song title poetry. We covered a lot of artists and genres in May. Those posts and poems are available to read and comment on as they aren’t paywalled. My other work is paywalled after being free for 14 days. But the song title poetry remains free all the time.
Post your song title poem in the comments below and share it on notes. Up to you! And do post the link in comments if you do post on your site. Always, keep a copy for your own record.
During NaPoWriMo one of the prompts made me write a tribute to The Cardigans, fronted by the lovely Nina Persson. I took some of their song titles, rearranged them into a poem and so my first song title poem was born. I started with a song I could remember first and continued building the poem by adding titles that fitted in the story I wanted to tell. You can read that poem and some of the comments here on my publication. The song title poetry evolved to something more than random titles thrown together. In May a group of us wrote a poem designated to a letter a day until the whole alphabet was over.
My understanding is titles are not copyright issue. As the lines of song title poetry are all quotes from titles and as song titles they are not copyright material we are ok. I would ask that you in your posts, comments Notes etc make clear that the work is based on song titles and whose they are. We’re not adding any words of our own, I know some of you are… but you know - I’m not judging! Be very very clear to what part is yours and what part is the song title, use “quotation” marks to be on the safe side if you mix in your own words. Ideally, try to leave your words out and see what you come up with.
Don’t change the titles in anyway and don’t talk badly about the band/song if you wish to stay out of trouble.
Be obscure, be pop, be punk, be random. Let us know which songs we should sing this Christmas.
Silent night
Cold December night
Let it Snow, Let it snow
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas
Sleigh Ride
Last Christmas
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
Do they know it’s Christmas
All I want for Christmas
Fairytale of New York
Winter Wonderland
King Wenceslas
Do you hear what I hear?
The little drummer boy
December song
Silent night - Franz Xaver Gruber and Joseph Mohr i
Cold December night - Michael Buble
Let it Snow, Let it snow - Dean Martin
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas - Meredith Willson
Sleigh Ride - The Ronettes
Last Christmas - Wham!
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen - English Traditional Christmas Carol
Do they know it’s Christmas - Band Aid
All I want for Christmas - Mariah Carey
Fairytale of New York - The Pogues Kirsty MacCall
Winter Wonderland - Richard Himber
King Wenceslas - John Mason Neale
Do you hear what I hear? - Bing Crosby
The little drummer boy - Bing Crosby
December song - George Michael
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L2msLwz5V-U
Mary’s boy child
.
O come, o come, Emmanuel
do you hear what I hear?
carol of the bells
see amid the winter’s snow
angels from the realms of glory
.
O come, o come, Emmanuel
o little town of Bethlehem
away in a manger
in the bleak midwinter
a great and mighty wonder
.
O come, o come, Emmanuel
come and I will sing you
of the Father’s heart begotten
come, thou long expected Jesus
Jesus Christ, the apple tree.
.
.
.
[Song credits:
“Mary’s Boy Child”—Jester Hairston
“A Great and Mighty Wonder”—St. Germanus, translated by John Mason Neale
“Angels from the Realms of Glory”—James Montgomery
“Away in a Manger”—unknown; third stanza by John McFarland
“Carol of the Bells”—Mykola Leontoyvch and Peter J. Wilhousky
“Come and I will Sing You”—English traditional
“Come, Thou Long Expected Jesus”—Charles Wesley
“Do You Hear What I Hear?”—Noël Regney and Gloria Shayne
“In the Bleak Midwinter”—Christina Rossetti
“Jesus Christ the Apple Tree”—Elizabeth Poston
“Of the Father’s Heart Begotten”—tune from Piae Cantiones
“O Little Town of Bethlehem”—Phillips Brooks
“See, Amid the Winter’s Snow”—Edward Caswall
“O Come, O Come, Emmanuel”—translated by John Mason Neale]