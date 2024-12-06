Writer pilgrim Substack

Silent night

Cold December night

Let it Snow, Let it snow

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas

Sleigh Ride

Last Christmas

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

Do they know it’s Christmas

All I want for Christmas

Fairytale of New York

Winter Wonderland

King Wenceslas

Do you hear what I hear?

The little drummer boy

December song

Silent night - Franz Xaver Gruber and Joseph Mohr i

Cold December night - Michael Buble

Let it Snow, Let it snow - Dean Martin

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas - Meredith Willson

Sleigh Ride - The Ronettes

Last Christmas - Wham!

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen - English Traditional Christmas Carol

Do they know it’s Christmas - Band Aid

All I want for Christmas - Mariah Carey

Fairytale of New York - The Pogues Kirsty MacCall

Winter Wonderland - Richard Himber

King Wenceslas - John Mason Neale

Do you hear what I hear? - Bing Crosby

The little drummer boy - Bing Crosby

December song - George Michael

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L2msLwz5V-U

Mary’s boy child

.

O come, o come, Emmanuel

do you hear what I hear?

carol of the bells

see amid the winter’s snow

angels from the realms of glory

.

O come, o come, Emmanuel

o little town of Bethlehem

away in a manger

in the bleak midwinter

a great and mighty wonder

.

O come, o come, Emmanuel

come and I will sing you

of the Father’s heart begotten

come, thou long expected Jesus

Jesus Christ, the apple tree.

.

.

.

[Song credits:

“Mary’s Boy Child”—Jester Hairston

“A Great and Mighty Wonder”—St. Germanus, translated by John Mason Neale

“Angels from the Realms of Glory”—James Montgomery

“Away in a Manger”—unknown; third stanza by John McFarland

“Carol of the Bells”—Mykola Leontoyvch and Peter J. Wilhousky

“Come and I will Sing You”—English traditional

“Come, Thou Long Expected Jesus”—Charles Wesley

“Do You Hear What I Hear?”—Noël Regney and Gloria Shayne

“In the Bleak Midwinter”—Christina Rossetti

“Jesus Christ the Apple Tree”—Elizabeth Poston

“Of the Father’s Heart Begotten”—tune from Piae Cantiones

“O Little Town of Bethlehem”—Phillips Brooks

“See, Amid the Winter’s Snow”—Edward Caswall

“O Come, O Come, Emmanuel”—translated by John Mason Neale]

