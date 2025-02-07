Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
Feb 7

Here's one more:

Wuthering Heights

Sowing the seeds of love

Motorcycle emptiness

Soma, 1984

We didn’t start the fire

Paperback writer

Don’t stand so close to me

Sympathy for the devil

For whom the bell tolls

No more heroes

Wuthering Heights – Kate Bush

Sowing the seeds of love – Tears for fears sing read about it and read it in a book

Motorcycle emptiness – Manic Street Preachers

Soma – The Strokes

1984 - David Bowie

We didn’t start the fire – Billy Joel

Paperback writer – The Beatles

Don’t stand so close to me – The Police

Sympathy for the devil - Rolling stones

For whom the bell tolls – Metallica

No more heroes – The Stranglers

Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
Feb 7

Even this shall pass away

Angelene

Don’t fence me in

Hold me like a heaven

How beautiful you are

I promise it’s not goodbye

Inside a dream

New Year’s Prayer

Nirvana

Twist in my sobriety

Sparrows will sing

Spring and fall: to a young child

The man who stole the world

The stolen child

This time my song titles are from songs that are based on poems one way or another. Here are the artists singing them:

Even this shall pass away – Robert Plant

Angelene – PJ Harvey

Don’t fence me in – Cole Porter

Hold me like a heaven – Manic Street Preachers

How beautiful you are – The Cure

I promise it’s not goodbye – Chris Cornell

Inside a dream – Pet Shop Boys

New Year’s Prayer – Jeff Buckley

Nirvana – Tom Waits

Twist in my sobriety – Tanita Tikaram

Sparrows will sing – Marianne Faithfull

Spring and fall: to a young child – Natalie Merchant

The man who stole the world – David Bowie

The stolen child – The Waterboys

