Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Theresa Greene's avatar
Theresa Greene
2h

Beatlemania again!

Yellow Submarine!

Mean Mr. Mustard

CAYENNE

Baby's in Black

Blackbird

Old Brown Shoe

Sweet Georgia Brown

Honey, Don't

Yer Blues

For You, Blue

St. LOUIS Blues

Blue Moon

Blue Jay Way

Mailman, Bring Me No More Blues

Maxwell's Silver Hammer

A Taste of Honey

Honey Pie

Strawberry Fields Forever

Golden Slumbers

Thank you, Writer Pilgrim!

Reply
Share
Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
4h

Yesssss, it's back! 'Colours' is a great theme, with lots of places it can go. I'll have a think and see what I can come up with... 😎👍

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Writer Pilgrim So Elite · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture