For January’s song title poetry I want you to find a song that uses whispers. It can be that the artist whispers in the song or they use the word whisper or you associate with the act of whispering. For example, Jamie Cullum and Gregory Porter’s Gran Torino has a the verb whispers in the lyrics. Listen to it, it’s a great song. I know you all thought I’d bring up George again but I thought I’d spare you. You can either take that one song that comes to mind and use other songs by that same artist or you can make a medley of whispering songs from a variety of singers and turn them into a song title poetry.

Make a collection of song titles and then arrange the titles in a way that you get a poem out of using the song titles only. You can repeat a song title as much as you want. After you’ve arranged titles into a poem, please list the artists behind the songs.

Can I use other words in between?

Please no. The point is to see what happens if you use titles only. I would ask that you in your posts, comments Notes etc make clear that the work is based on song titles and whose they are. We’re not adding any words of our own, I know some of you are… but you know - I’m not judging! Be very very clear to what part is yours and what part is the song title, use “quotation” marks to be on the safe side if you mix in words which are yours. Ideally, try to leave your words out and see what you come up with.

Other languages

If you want to do songs in another language you can. May I suggest you also put the artists’ names in your comments at the end so it’s clear whom the songs belong to. Look at previous Song Title Poems. (Every first Friday of the month, since June 2024 or everyday in May 2024 to get ideas).

When does Song Title Poetry happen?

We dedicate the first Friday of the month to a themed song title poetry. We covered a lot of artists and genres in May and we also left out certain types of music. Those posts and poems are available to read and comment on as they aren’t paywalled. First Friday of each month and the whole of May, until it’s no longer fun.

Blocking

Sadly, I’ve had to block some Substackers for pushing boundaries. While I’m very sorry about this. Song Title Poetry happens on my spare time. It gives people an opportunity to see you, your page, posts and your writing for free. We mainly do this because it’s fun, inspiring and unblocking no pun intended. The main agenda is music, tribute to artists we like and sharing that love. It’s my and your time, but if it gives me too much headache and you keep arguing, I won’t allow it on my page. Don’t turn this about a you, your religion, beliefs and lifestyle post after post. I’d like to keep this open for writers and creatives. To be direct, while I’d like to keep this free, it’s important we are kind, respectful and not annoying other users or me.

Keep a copy and where to post!

Write your song title poem in the comments below and share it on notes and maybe even do your own post about it. Up to you! And do post the link in comments if you do post on your site. Always, keep a copy for your own record.

How it started

During NaPoWriMo one of the prompts made me write a tribute to The Cardigans, fronted by the lovely Nina Persson. I took some of their song titles, rearranged them into a poem and so my first song title poem was born. I started with a song I could remember first and continued building the poem by adding titles that fitted in the story I wanted to tell. You can read that poem and some of the comments here on my publication. The song title poetry evolved to something more than random titles thrown together. In May a group of us wrote a poem designated to a letter a day until the whole alphabet was over.

Copyright

My understanding is titles are not copyright issue. As the lines of song title poetry are all quotes from titles and as song titles they are not copyright material we are ok. Don’t change the titles in anyway and don’t talk badly about the band/song if you wish to stay out of trouble.

Genre

Be obscure, be pop, be punk, be random. Let us know which songs we should sing to for this month’s theme. You’re free to use most genres.

Fotini Masika Treasa Purcell Margaret Ann Silver Jonathan Potter Chris J. Franklin Dick Whyte Gordon Schenck Darienne Tom Shaw non sibi cunctis man of aran PS Lorcan Gloria Horton-Young Steve Spencer

