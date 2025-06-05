Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
3h

KITCHEN (Poem)

YOU'LL ALWAYS FIND ME IN THE KITCHEN AT PARTIES,

TWISTIN' IN THE KITCHEN WITH DINAH,

TWISTIN' THE NIGHT AWAY... 🕺😎🕺

Featuring songs by: Jona Lewie, Sam Cooke and Rod Stewart...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
4h

Yesssss, it's back! I know it's only been a week, but I was already missing it. Haha! Anyway, 'Kitchen Music'. That's a fun one. I'll have a think and see what I can come up with... 😎

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Writer Pilgrim So Elite
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture