For June song title poetry I want you to sing along to music fit to wash dishes to or cook if you have a dishwasher. Old, classics, traditional or new. Be kind! You can pick one artist or mix and match for this one. You know the drill!

Make a collection of song titles that you associate with kitchens, cooking, or washing dishes. Then arrange the titles in a way that you get a poem out of using the song titles only. You can repeat a song title as much as you want. After you’ve arranged titles into a poem, don’t forget to list the artists for each of the songs. And afterwards do tell how these songs serve you in the kitchen, if you want.

If you want to do songs in another language you can. Look at previous Song Title Poems. (Every first Friday of the month, since June 2024 or everyday in May since 2024 to get ideas).

We dedicate the first Friday of the month to a themed song title poetry. We covered a lot of artists and genres in May and we also left out certain types of music. Those posts and poems are available to read and comment on as they aren’t paywalled.

Post your song title poem in the comments below and share it on notes. Up to you! Always, keep a copy for your own record.

Share

During NaPoWriMo one of the prompts made me write a tribute to The Cardigans, fronted by the lovely Nina Persson. I took some of their song titles, rearranged them into a poem and so my first song title poem was born. I started with a song I could remember first and continued building the poem by adding titles that fitted in the story I wanted to tell. You can read that poem and some of the comments here on my publication. The song title poetry evolved to something more than random titles thrown together. In May a group of us wrote a poem designated to a letter a day until the whole alphabet was over.

My understanding is titles are not copyright issue. As the lines of song title poetry are all quotes from titles and as song titles they are not copyright material we are ok. I would ask that you in your posts, comments Notes etc make clear that the work is based on song titles and whose they are. We’re not adding any words of our own, I know some of you are… but you know - I’m not judging!

Don’t change the titles in anyway and don’t talk badly about the band/song if you wish to stay out of trouble.

Share

Be obscure, be pop, be punk, be random. Let us know which songs we should sing when we wash dishes, clean up in the kitchen or cook.

Leave a comment

If you like the community feel, subscribe and join some of us on our weekly Thursday SPAWN sessions where we talk all things writing and Substacking like a hangout after work. If you can afford it, go for a paid subscription and I’ll be forever grateful. You’re welcome either way. A

Leave a comment