Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

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Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
3h

Yesssss, it's back already! Garage music has been experiencing somewhat of a revival over the last few years, so that's a great one to pick. I'll have a think and see what I can come up with... 😎

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Theresa Greene's avatar
Theresa Greene
1h

I knew nothing about garage music but here goes :

ZOMBY

Memories

The Lie

A Devil Lay Here

Liquid Dance Hall

Spliff Dub

Natalia's Song

Digital Flora

WOOKIE

Sunshine in the Rain

2us

Get Enuff

Higher

What's Going On

Back Up

Live On

Thank you , Writer Pilgrim !

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