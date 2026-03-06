Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
6h

Yesssss, it's back! And that's another great Theme this month. There's definitely been a lot of very powerful and influential women in music over the years. I'll have a think and see what I can come up with... 😎

Reply
Share
Theresa Greene's avatar
Theresa Greene
1h

The late, great Roberta Flack

I Told Jesus

Killing Me Softly With His Song

The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face

Our Ages or Our Hearts

I'm The Girl

When You Smile

Ballad of the Sad Young Men

Tryin' Times

Compared to What

Hey,That's No Way to Say Goodbye

No Tears (in The End)

Thank you, Writer Pilgrim !

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Writer Pilgrim So Elite · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture