For March’s song title poetry I would like you to find songs celebrating women. It can be that the artist sings about a powerful women or a woman artist who’s made a difference with her song and lyrics. Make a medley of songs you associate with this theme from one or a variety of singers.

Make a collection of song titles and then arrange them in a way that you get a poem out of using song titles only. You can repeat a song title as much as you want. After you’ve arranged titles into a poem, please list the artists behind the songs.

Can I use other words in between?

The point is to see what happens when you use titles only. In your posts, comments Notes etc make it clear that the work is based on song titles and whose they are. We’re not adding any words of our own, I know some of you are… but you know - I’m not judging! Be very very clear as to what part is yours and what part is the song title, use “quotation” marks to be on the safe side if you throw in your own words. Ideally, try to leave your words out and see what you come up with.

Other languages

If you want to do songs in another language you can.

When does Song Title Poetry happen?

We dedicate the first Friday of the month to a themed song title poetry. We cover a lot of artists and genres in May’s Song Title festival. Those posts and poems are available to read. First Friday of each month and the whole of May.

Blocking

Sadly, I’ve had to block some Substackers for pushing their luck. While I’m very sorry about this, Song Title Poetry happens on my spare time. I shouldn’t have to moderate insensitive commentary. It gives people an opportunity to see you, your page, posts and your writing for free. We mainly do this because it’s fun, inspiring and unblocking no pun intended. The main agenda is music, tribute to artists we like and sharing that love. It’s my and your time, but if it gives me too much headache and you keep arguing, I won’t allow it. Don’t turn this about a you, your religion, beliefs and lifestyle post after post. I’d like to keep this open for writers and creatives. I’d like to keep this free and it’s important we are kind, respectful and not annoying other users or me.

Keep a copy and where to post!

Write your song title poem in the comments below and share it on Notes and maybe even do your own post about it. Up to you! And do post the link in comments if you do post on your site. Always, keep a copy for your own record.

How it started

During NaPoWriMo one of the prompts made me write a tribute to The Cardigans, fronted by the lovely Nina Persson. I took some of their song titles, rearranged them into a poem and so my first song title poem was born. I started with a song I could remember first and continued building the poem by adding titles that fitted in the story I wanted to tell. You can read that poem and some of the comments here on my publication. The song title poetry evolved to something more than random titles thrown together. In May a group of us wrote a poem designated to a letter a day until the whole alphabet was over.

Copyright

My understanding is titles are not copyright issue. As the lines of song title poetry are all quotes from titles and as song titles they are not copyright material we are ok. Don’t change the titles in anyway and don’t talk badly about the band/song if you wish to stay out of trouble.

Genre

Be obscure, be pop, be punk, be random. Let us know which songs we should sing to for this month’s theme. You’re free to use any genre.

If you like the community feel, subscribe and join some of us on our weekly Thursday SPAWN sessions where we talk all things writing and Substacking like a hangout after work. Tuesdays is for your own writing with the Prompt Station. If you can afford it, go for a paid subscription and I’ll be forever grateful. You’re welcome either way.

Other events on this publication:

While you’re here, some of us meet weekly at the Prompt Station: https://blingnotbling.substack.com/s/prompt-station on Tuesdays and some hang out at weekly SPAWN sessions, live here on Substack every Thursday where we talk all things Substack and writing for an hour and more. Join if you’d like to pick up on tips for writing and Substacking or just socialise with other amazing creative people.

You also have the podcast where you’ll find one of a kind interviews with artists and authors and other people who share their life with the listeners and many insight podcasts about poetry writing and my poems. All episodes are under Writer Pilgrim Sounds for paid subscribers.