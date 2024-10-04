Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
Oct 4

Here's my contribution:

Ebeneezer goode

Teenage dirtbag

Star People

Yakety Yak

When I’m cleaning windows

Splish splash

Woo Hah – Got you all in check

Funky Cold Medina

My Ding a Ling

A million ways

Wake up

Bastardo

Harper Valley P.T.A.

A boy named Sue

PPAP (Pen Pineapple Apple Pen)

Are you lonesome tonight (laughing version)

Tubthumping

Temperature

Mr Boombastic

All falls down

Tali Sarnetzky
Oct 4

OK, not the best of mine so far, but here goes...

This is a tribute to Mel Blanc, who never fails to make me laugh.

(The album I have is called That’s All Folks.)

“I tell my troubles to Joe”

Because he is a “little Red Monkey” with a big “Toot, toot, tootsie”

The “ten little bottles in the sink” remind me that “somebody stole my gal”,

But don’t worry, I’m good, because “I love me”.

In fact, “I’m wild about myself.”

Off to the “fix it up shop”.

“That’s all folks.”

