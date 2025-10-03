For October song title poetry I want you to find a songs with a strong element of folk or traditional music in them. It could be that the lyrics, the style or music is giving you the folk music vibe.

Make a collection of song titles like this from one or more artists. Then arrange the titles in a way that you get a poem out of using the song titles only. You can repeat a song title as much as you want. After you’ve arranged titles into a poem, if you want include a link and you must list the artists behind the songs.

If you want to do songs in another language you can. May I suggest you also put the artists’ names in your comments at the end so it’s clear whom the songs belong to. Look at previous Song Title Poems. (Every first Friday of the month, since June 2024 or everyday in May 2024 to get ideas).

We dedicate the first Friday of the month to a themed song title poetry.

Post your song title poem in the comments below and share it on notes and maybe even do your own post about it. Up to you! Always, keep a copy for your own record.

During NaPoWriMo one of the prompts made me write a tribute to The Cardigans, fronted by the lovely Nina Persson. I took some of their song titles, rearranged them into a poem and so my first song title poem was born. I started with a song I could remember first and continued building the poem by adding titles that fitted in the story I wanted to tell. You can read that poem and some of the comments here on my publication. The song title poetry evolved to something more than random titles thrown together. In May a group of us wrote a poem designated to a letter a day until the whole alphabet was over.

My understanding is titles are not copyright issue. As the lines of song title poetry are all quotes from titles and as song titles they are not copyright material we are ok. I would ask that you in your posts, comments Notes etc make clear that the work is based on song titles and whose they are. We’re not adding any words of our own, I know some of you are… but you know - I’m not judging! Be very very clear to what part is yours and what part is the song title, use “quotation” marks to be on the safe side if you mix words which are yours in. Ideally, try to leave your words out and see what you come up with.

Don’t change the titles in anyway and don’t talk badly about the band/song if you wish to stay out of trouble.

Be obscure, be pop, be punk, be random.

