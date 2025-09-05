Writer pilgrim Substack

David Perlmutter
5h

Solomon Burke:

If You Need Me'

Cry To Me

I'm Hanging Up My Heart For You

I Feel A Sin Coming On'

Meet Me In Church

Tonight's The Night

maya ☥
3h

I used Elliott Smith and Pearl Jam song titles!! Thanks again Writer Pilgrim 👏🖤

(i cant answer you anymore)

once habit. 2:45 am, memory lane,

parting ways, last kiss.

“i can’t answer you anymore,

because everything reminds me of her;

because everything means nothing to me.”

once comatose.

let me sleep, sleeping by myself.

all those yesterdays, let’s get lost,

in the lost and found, once alone.

take the long way, the long road.

quick escape; easy way out.

once alive.

a distorted reality is… a necessity to be free.

state of love and trust, why go?

once fatal.

God’s dice, Satan’s bed.

nothing as it seems;

insignificance of the girl.

once undone. a passing feeling,

wouldn’t mama be proud?

better be quiet now.

push me pull me,

can’t make a sound.

once sad.

looking over my shoulder,

Independence day;

coast to coast LA , around the bend.

once in hiding.

everybody cares ,

everybody understands;

i didn’t understand.

once alright. life wasted.

the biggest lie, wanted reprise.

nothing man? better man?

crazy fucker? buckle up.

(i can’t answer you anymore)

