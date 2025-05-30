Thank you for bringing joy, music, inspiration and your time. You’ve brought me so much happiness, memories and discoveries with the music you have shared. Moderating the event has been a roller coaster journey and I’m happy to have had the time to write a song title poetry every day and host. It’s been worth it.

Author’s own picture, St Ives, Cornwall.

How do we keep the music alive? I’d like you to share a song title poem you wrote this year that is your favourite, one that surprised you. Do you think you could make it into a play list, and share it with someone who does not know the artist or the songs you included? Do you have a family member, of a younger generation that you’d like to introduce the artist to? Back in the day we made mix tapes. I don’t know what the equivalent is today.

How else do you plan to keep the music alive in your life? Maybe make a plan to go to a concert soon or listen to an album without doing anything else?

The song title poetry stage is left empty, but only for so long. On the first Friday of every month we are back again writing song title poems. In May we’ll be back again. I have to say there’s been days when I have thought, can I write after all this? Seeing all these beautiful poetic song titles composed in wonderfully arranged stanzas by you all is an inspiration.

I want to thank each one of you for attending, presenting, laughing, writing and commenting. You shaped a creative space for us to thrive in and enjoy. Poetry has got power and so does music.

If you like the community feel and want to write on your own but connect with others check out Tuesday’s Prompt Station, Thursday’s SPAWN and the monthly Song title poetry challenge. In between , I share writing, poetry and stories on this publication and there’s a podcast too. A huge thank you to those of you who upgraded to a paid subscription and support keeping this challenge and publication. I’m very grateful!

As a little memory, here’s a gift from me:

You can save this. When you open it from your downloads, go to the Tools tab on the top of the screen, choose annotate, then text and add your handle. You can save and post on your testimonials or about me (=you) page if you wish.

And of course, if you are dying to write a brand new song title poem and can’t wait till 6 June then by all means, add one with the theme of birds!