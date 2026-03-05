Two years plus of SPAWN!!! Can you believe it? Last week’s session, a little more vibrant than usual and thank you for all the things you share with the group.

Welcome to SPAWN, Substack Pirate After Work Network. We’re here on Thursdays from 6pm BST UK, 7pm CET.

If you’re here for the first time introduce yourself. Ideally, answer questions from others and engage with newcomers and veteran stackers.

Here’s a poem from earlier this year:

I’ll start us off with a few questions/tasks for today’s SPAWN:

1). Most of the articles on here I prefer to read on Substack. However, my readers read my poems and essays on email. 90-95% of you read me on email! So what adjustments are necessary if your readership is on email or on Substack. You can look at the data for your Substack via the dashboard Reach function. Does it affect length of post? Frequency? Something else?

2). What emotions does spring bring you? Or autumn if you are in the southern hemisphere!

3). I recently read Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders after the recommendation by two writers who write quite differently from me. I needed to widen my horizons so I read it. What struck me is the conversation between the characters in the periphery and how they became the central part of telling the story.

3a). What books have people recommended and you read them even though you know your tastes differ greatly?

3b). What books have surprised you? Either by way of being written, style or by the subject matter?

SPAWN has its own section on my publication. You can access all previous sessions with a wealth of resources, hands on information, hacks and tips from writers and creatives who’ve been doing what they do for a long while. Posts older than two weeks get archived and are fully accessible to paid members.

SPAWN is Office Hours and hang out with Writer Pilgrim by So Elite and our lovely crew. We’ll talk all things Substack that we love or don’t understand. The floor is always open to your questions and invite your subscribers and followers here too.

Another regular feature on my publication is the monthly Song Title poetry first Friday of the month and the weekly Prompt Station with a writing prompt released every Tuesday. And look at my podcast Writer Pilgrim Sounds that now includes videos too of London’s hidden amazing places, poetry and interviews with some super amazing artists. I hope you join for those too.

We are live for an hour and many stay for longer. Mostly, we chat about writing and Substacking; we celebrate each other’s successes and find new readers and subscribers in the process. Before we go on to this week’s SPAWN here’s what we did last week and make sure you check the comments as there are some useful resources in there:

Naturally comments spill outside the live hour because our community is all over the world. You’re welcome to join pre or after hours. We have novel, short story, poetry, non-fiction and travel writers, podcasters, youtubers and journalists. Between us, we solve most questions.

Comment about what’s been eating you on Substack and what’s been good this week. Share your questions and achievements and socialise with us.

Everyone’s welcome to join the conversation. Politeness and kindness are our rules. Offer advice if you can, no guesswork and no spammers. Our readers and SPAWN are a supportive community and many of us support one another outside this weekly event.

Share Writer pilgrim Substack

Share

Leave a comment

Thank you for turning up each week and for returning to Late Night Spawn to support and reply to writers and creators who turn up after hours to our events.

Here’s how you can support my publication:

Comment below.

Recommend this publication

Restack this post.

Become a paid subscriber for £6/month or £40/year or a founding member. Turns out it’s cheaper if you do the year subscription.

Thank you, I appreciate you!