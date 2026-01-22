SPAWN Office Hours #100
SPAWN Office Hours #100
Welcome to SPAWN, Substack Pirate After Work Network. We're here on Thursdays 6pm BST UK, 7pm CET.
We’ve been here 100 weeks! 100 editions! 100 issues! 100 Thursdays! Not that anyone’s counting!
If you’re here for the first time introduce yourself. Everyone’s free to answer questions from others and engage with newcomers and veteran stackers.
I’ll start us off with a few questions/tasks for today’s SPAWN:
1). Let’s create a list of things you can do when plans fall through. Like a go to list of activities you can do instead when a friend or partner has cancelled your plans last minute. This is a list of things and places to easily go to outside your own home. And where’s your list going to go?
2). What’s the first song/poem you remember learning all the lyrics/stanzas to? How does that song/poem impact your creativity and your own writing.
3). What event, or person changed your way of looking at life. Tell us more.
Thursday 22 January
Vancouver PDT 10am -11am
London BST 6pm-7pm
Paris CET 7pm-8pm
Athens EEST 8pm-9pm
New Delhi IST 10:30pm-11:30pm
Sydney AEST (23 January) 3am-4am
Fiji GMT+12 (23 January) 5am-6am
Comment about what's been eating you on Substack and what's been good this week. Share your questions and achievements and socialise with us.
Thank you for turning up each week and for returning to Late Night Spawn to support and reply to writers and creators who turn up after hours to our events.
Hello everyone! Wow. 100 issues of SPAWN. That is an accomplishment, well done!
First, an update on the Muse: I'll be selecting the February song for the Imperfect Singers Club next Saturday, on 1/31. I'm tempted to pick something by Aurora, considering that she announced that a show that she did last tour will be shown in movie theaters. I don't normally go to movie theaters but I will make an exception for her.
I also started on the year long Stafford Challenge. Today marks Day 6 of the challenge, and I've yet to write my poem for the day. So far, I've written a poem for 5 days in a row, and yesterday I did two (one for Chris Franklin's House of Haiku, and a double shadorma based on a weather warning I got yesterday). I can feel the creativity start to spill out of me more freely, which is one of the goals I sought to achieve this year.
Anyway, let's move on with the questions:
1. An easy go-to activity for me is baking. I almost always have at least one cake mix/brownie mix in the house, and a copious amount of butter...
Also something I do pretty often (albeit not right now, it's really cold and snowy) is walk through Amherst State Park to go to my favorite ice cream place.
2. It's Five O'Clock Somewhere by Alan Jackson was the first song that I can remember singing along to. If I recall right, even back then I sang it pretty well. That got me into singing and later, the performing arts, both at school, and at a private dance company (ZPAC and Wahl's Performing Arts Studio). A couple of years ago I sang that song for a talent show hosted by the company that owns my current residence.
As for the first song I fully memorized? I'm not exactly sure. Could be the song that I mentioned, or it might have been a song from Beauty and the Beast for one of Wahl's summer sessions.
3. My parents instilled a lot into me, especially my stepfather. When he passed back in 2014, it really shook me to my core. I won't go into details here, but if you are interested in reading a bit more, I have an article dedicated to him (along with the Pink Floyd song Wish You Were Here, which I mentioned in my valedictorian speech): https://theautisticmuse.substack.com/p/death-ten-years-on