Dylan Delgado
Hello everyone! Wow. 100 issues of SPAWN. That is an accomplishment, well done!

First, an update on the Muse: I'll be selecting the February song for the Imperfect Singers Club next Saturday, on 1/31. I'm tempted to pick something by Aurora, considering that she announced that a show that she did last tour will be shown in movie theaters. I don't normally go to movie theaters but I will make an exception for her.

I also started on the year long Stafford Challenge. Today marks Day 6 of the challenge, and I've yet to write my poem for the day. So far, I've written a poem for 5 days in a row, and yesterday I did two (one for Chris Franklin's House of Haiku, and a double shadorma based on a weather warning I got yesterday). I can feel the creativity start to spill out of me more freely, which is one of the goals I sought to achieve this year.

Anyway, let's move on with the questions:

1. An easy go-to activity for me is baking. I almost always have at least one cake mix/brownie mix in the house, and a copious amount of butter...

Also something I do pretty often (albeit not right now, it's really cold and snowy) is walk through Amherst State Park to go to my favorite ice cream place.

2. It's Five O'Clock Somewhere by Alan Jackson was the first song that I can remember singing along to. If I recall right, even back then I sang it pretty well. That got me into singing and later, the performing arts, both at school, and at a private dance company (ZPAC and Wahl's Performing Arts Studio). A couple of years ago I sang that song for a talent show hosted by the company that owns my current residence.

As for the first song I fully memorized? I'm not exactly sure. Could be the song that I mentioned, or it might have been a song from Beauty and the Beast for one of Wahl's summer sessions.

3. My parents instilled a lot into me, especially my stepfather. When he passed back in 2014, it really shook me to my core. I won't go into details here, but if you are interested in reading a bit more, I have an article dedicated to him (along with the Pink Floyd song Wish You Were Here, which I mentioned in my valedictorian speech): https://theautisticmuse.substack.com/p/death-ten-years-on

