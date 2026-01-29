SPAWN Office Hours #101
Pirate hours now! Get over here with your questions and support. Thursday 6pm-7pm BST and 7-8pm CET.
Welcome to SPAWN, Substack Pirate After Work Network. We’re here on Thursdays 6pm BST UK, 7pm CET. For those who are unable to join live, post a question out of hours and tick the box to have it on Notes so you get more chances for an answer.
If you’re here for the first time introduce yourself. Ideally, answer questions from others and engage with newcomers and veteran stackers.
Here’s a poem from earlier last year:
I’ll start us off with a few questions/tasks for today’s SPAWN:
1). It’s time to do some decluttering. Channel your inner Marie Kondo and share your top 5 decluttering tips that actually work.
2). Is there a feature you regularly read in a legacy media magazine or newspaper? What is it and why do you read it?
3). How do you keep a bank of ideas and snippets of information on file as a go to place for inspiration and suggestions for your writing?
4). How do you feel now that January is almost over? What a start to the year it’s been…
Naturally comments spill outside the live hour because our community is all over the world.
Comment about what's been eating you on Substack and what's been good this week. Share your questions and achievements and socialise with us.
Everyone's welcome to join the conversation.
a) not to clutter in a first place (a concept though completely lost on some of my loved ones. )
b) news. hate them, like, can't stand them, but one needs to know at leasy a very compact distilled version. Otherwise it'd be something nice, like design or ...I dunno. I used to read literary magazines when little. Or novels on parts, in magazines for youths. That was cool.
c) I save everything in my email. lol. then I often can't find it. even though I'm good with tags. But the initial instinct proved to be right- platforms disappear, and with them, the archives. I started salvaging poems I love etc, more than a decade before. If I knew, I'd save so much more. Even though one can't copy-pase LIFE inside this mailbox- and it was LIFE, with meetings irl, inside jokes, games, contests, loves and wars....And letters, of course. Stupid me didn't save the letters.
So. My (unasked for) advice- SAVE things you love from here, everything, DM s if they're important, posts of others, whatever is dear to your heart. There is nothing that suggests this place will have a different fate.
d) I'm wary to want anything or to hope for anything. It all returns to me as if a bad premonition. It's scary.
But at times, I just live...so. Maybe I'll have more of these moments. And if not- just whatever I have, to live for. Because it's pretty bleak, from where I sit right now.
e) what's eating me- is how much I don't fit. But then maybe it's a good thing. I'm very easy going in real life, very acommodating, very "you're one of us" everywhere. Sooner or later. Maybe it's refreshing...to realize I am actually not.
forgot the letter) thank you, dear Writer. I was sure I wouldn't write anything today, or at all, you know? (I do write. i just hate all, or "who needs it) -but see, I did. Even if it's just whining, frankly. But I still did- and it s thanks to you 🩵💫
Hiya everyone! I agree with Chris on decluttering although for it to actually happen for me, I had to move across an entire ocean. Did I jettison things I now regret? Yes, absolutely. But the world hasn’t ended over them.
I don’t read physical newspapers. The local ones are absolutely atrocious.
My bank of ideas are in my Notes app, with any luck in the same folder, although I do have them split between fiction and non-fiction.
How do I feel as January draws to a close? Well, the celebrating of finishing writing the last book in the series has faded, so now I am switching gears to prop-making and wondering what I’m going to share in my YouTube channel once the last vlog about writing that book comes out (thankfully, I have a buffer until March) and … wondering which book to write next. I have time to make both decisions.
I posted something not usual last night and am wondering if maybe I shouldn’t have …. https://open.substack.com/pub/projectstarfish/p/for-the-world?r=1mk6at&utm_medium=ios&shareImageVariant=overlay