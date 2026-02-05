Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
12h

Thank you for your shares with your audience! I see you @rena

Chris J. Franklin
10h

Hi everyone!

Happy Thursday to you all!

So this week, I managed to get a little more active on here for the first time in a while, and got two posts up. Yay!

The first is something new I'm trying out, connected to the 'House of Haiku', called 'Haiku Highlights', which is going to be a place to showcase a selection of the contributions each month. It's a bit of a revamp for the new year, and you can find that here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/haiku-highlights-january-2026

And the second, of course, was this week's new prompt, which is all about 'rain'. You can find out more about that here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/house-of-haiku-prompt-rain

Anyway, on to the questions... How many times do you edit? A lot. And really, at some point, you just have to say enough is enough, and let it go, because you're never going to catch everything. Particularly in terms of proofreading. It's a trick of the brain, of course, because it sees what it's expecting to see, and it's very hard to then see what's really there. There's usually three major edit rounds, I'd say. It starts with a look at structure/pacing/continuity and so on. Then line by line rewrites, as needed, to sort out the flow and the reading experience. And finally, the actual copy editing and proofreading to make sure everything's accurate and all the punctuation is where it needs to be. And that's pretty much it. But as I say, there's almost certainly going to be a few little things that still sneak through! Haha!

What's your relationship to patience? Well, I have the George Michael album, and enjoyed it a lot! Haha! But seriously, I think I'm fairly patient, yes. Especially with people. I'm usually the one trying to placate situations. As for other virtues I often explore, I guess maybe honesty, or a lack of it. That comes up a lot.

Do you write in a linear way? I usually have a start and end point, so I have some idea of the direction I want to go, but after that, I love not knowing where the journey will take me. So sometimes things will happen in a linear way, but often I might get further in, and something will occur to me, and I'll go back and add it. So it's a mixture of the two. The final structure is almost never linear, and I'm a huge fan of telling stories in the fractured narrative style, in an answers first, questions later way... 😎

