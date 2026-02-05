SPAWN Office Hours #102
Pirate hours now! Get over here with your questions and support. Thursday 6pm-7pm BST and 7-8pm CET.
Welcome to SPAWN, Substack Pirate After Work Network. We’re here on Thursdays 6pm BST UK, 7pm CET. For those who are unable to join live, post a question out of hours and tick the box to have it on Notes so you get more chances for an answer.
If you’re here for the first time introduce yourself. Ideally, answer questions from others and engage with newcomers and veteran stackers.
Here’s a poem from earlier last year:
I’ll start us off with a few questions/tasks for today’s SPAWN:
1). Edits, edits, edits. How many times do you edit your work to make sure you’ve layered the text, grammar is correct, concepts, factual check, structure intact.
2). What’s your relationship to patience? What virtue do you find emerge in your work?
3). Do you write in a linear way ie the chronological way of your book or do you fill in the chapters or parts of a story as they come to you? How is the process you use going for you?
SPAWN has its own section on my publication. You can access all previous sessions with a wealth of resources, hands on information, hacks and tips from writers and creatives who’ve been doing what they do for a long while. Posts older than two weeks get archived and are fully accessible to paid members.
SPAWN is Office Hours and hang out with Writer Pilgrim by So Elite and our lovely crew. We’ll talk all things Substack that we love or don’t understand. The floor is always open to your questions and invite your subscribers and followers here too.
Another regular feature on my publication is the monthly Song Title poetry first Friday of the month and the weekly Prompt Station with a writing prompt released every Tuesday. And look at my podcast Writer Pilgrim Sounds that now includes videos too of London’s hidden amazing places, poetry and interviews with some super amazing artists. I hope you join for those too.
Thursday 5 February
Vancouver PDT 10am -11am
London BST 6pm-7pm
Paris CET 7pm-8pm
Athens EEST 8pm-9pm
New Delhi IST 10:30pm-11:30pm
Sydney AEST (6 February) 3am-4am
Fiji GMT+12 (6 February) 5am-6am
We are live for an hour and many stay for longer. Mostly, we chat about writing and Substacking; we celebrate each other’s successes and find new readers and subscribers in the process. Before we go on to this week’s SPAWN here’s what we did last week and make sure you check the comments as there are some useful resources in there:
Naturally comments spill outside the live hour because our community is all over the world. You’re welcome to join pre or after hours. We have novel, short story, poetry, non-fiction and travel writers, podcasters, youtubers and journalists. Between us, we solve most questions.
Comment about what’s been eating you on Substack and what’s been good this week. Share your questions and achievements and socialise with us.
Everyone’s welcome to join the conversation. Politeness and kindness are our rules. Offer advice if you can, no guesswork and no spammers. Our readers and SPAWN are a supportive community and many of us support one another outside this weekly event.
Thank you for turning up each week and for returning to Late Night Spawn to support and reply to writers and creators who turn up after hours to our events.
Thank you for your shares with your audience! I see you @rena
So this week, I managed to get a little more active on here for the first time in a while, and got two posts up. Yay!
The first is something new I'm trying out, connected to the 'House of Haiku', called 'Haiku Highlights', which is going to be a place to showcase a selection of the contributions each month. It's a bit of a revamp for the new year, and you can find that here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/haiku-highlights-january-2026
And the second, of course, was this week's new prompt, which is all about 'rain'. You can find out more about that here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/house-of-haiku-prompt-rain
Anyway, on to the questions... How many times do you edit? A lot. And really, at some point, you just have to say enough is enough, and let it go, because you're never going to catch everything. Particularly in terms of proofreading. It's a trick of the brain, of course, because it sees what it's expecting to see, and it's very hard to then see what's really there. There's usually three major edit rounds, I'd say. It starts with a look at structure/pacing/continuity and so on. Then line by line rewrites, as needed, to sort out the flow and the reading experience. And finally, the actual copy editing and proofreading to make sure everything's accurate and all the punctuation is where it needs to be. And that's pretty much it. But as I say, there's almost certainly going to be a few little things that still sneak through! Haha!
What's your relationship to patience? Well, I have the George Michael album, and enjoyed it a lot! Haha! But seriously, I think I'm fairly patient, yes. Especially with people. I'm usually the one trying to placate situations. As for other virtues I often explore, I guess maybe honesty, or a lack of it. That comes up a lot.
Do you write in a linear way? I usually have a start and end point, so I have some idea of the direction I want to go, but after that, I love not knowing where the journey will take me. So sometimes things will happen in a linear way, but often I might get further in, and something will occur to me, and I'll go back and add it. So it's a mixture of the two. The final structure is almost never linear, and I'm a huge fan of telling stories in the fractured narrative style, in an answers first, questions later way... 😎